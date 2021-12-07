'A.P. Bio' Has Been Canceled Again — This Time After Two Seasons on Peacock

'A.P. Bio' Has Been Canceled Again — This Time After Two Seasons on PeacockBy Kori Williams
Dec. 7 2021, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
The comedy A.P. Bio is all about a Harvard philosophy professor named Jack Griffin (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton) who's found himself back in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, teaching biology after losing out at his dream job to his rival Miles Leonard (Tom Bennett). But instead of teaching them any bio, he uses his position and the honor students he "teaches" to get revenge.
Fans of the show love it even though it's struggled to stay alive — and now, sadly, it has been canceled. But why? Unfortunately for the show, this isn't the first time it's been given the ax. It lasted two seasons on NBC before it was said to be over. Then, it was picked up by Peacock and made it to Season 4 before it was announced that the show was ending once again and wouldn't be returning for a fifth season.
Why was 'A.P. Bio' canceled?
An official reason for the show's cancelation hasn't been given yet. But both Peacock and the show's creator, Mike O’Brien, have both released statements about what's happened. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the streaming service said it was glad it could give fans more of A.P. Bio and that it was "grateful" to Mike. But in Mike's statement, he said he was "sad" to see the show go.
In a thread on Twitter alongside the announcement, Mike thanked Peacock, UTV, the crew, and fans of A.P. Bio. "This show has been one of the best experiences of my life and that’s because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved," he wrote. In follow-up tweets, he mentions tons of people on the team and thanks them all for their hard work.
'A.P. Bio' was canceled once before.
Initially, A.P. Bio was a show on NBC, but it was canceled after two seasons in 2019. Back then, Mike also released a statement via Twitter about the show being canceled. "This has been my favorite project of my life and that's because of the amazing writers, cast, and crew," he said, adding that he believed that he and the crew working on the show "were just hitting our stride" when the show first ended.
Screen Rant gives an idea as to why the show was canceled the first time.The outlet says that the comedy mainly appeals to a niche audience of people, and that while it had a lot of potential because of its storyline and cast, it was perhaps "a little too abrasive and mean-spirited" to appeal to lots of people.
As for why the show has been canceled again, the reasons remain unclear, but fans are surely upset to hear the news.
You can watch all four seasons of A.P. Bio on Peacock now.