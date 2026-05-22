Here's Why Kyle Busch Was Hospitalized Prior to His Shocking Death at 41 By Niko Mann Published May 22 2026, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch want to know why he was hospitalized before his shocking death at the age of 41. According to the Associated Press, the racecar driver died on May 21, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. Kyle, who is the younger brother of NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch, reportedly collapsed in a Chevy simulator on May 20 and was found unresponsive. His family announced his death with a statement on May 21.

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"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch," read the statement, per PBS News. "A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans."

"Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins," it continued. "Won championships at NASCAR's highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal 'Rowdy Nation.'"

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Source: Mega

Why was Kyle Busch hospitalized prior to his death?

Kyle was hospitalized after a "severe illness" required medical attention. Audio captured on May 10 at Watkins Glen International by Fox NASCAR features Kyle asking for the doctor after a sports reporter noted that he had a sinus cold. He is heard asking, "Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel? He’s the kindred doctor guy. ...Tell him I need him after the race, please. I’m gonna need a shot."

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On May 16, Kyle says in a video shared by The Athletic reporter Jeff Gluck on X, "I’m still not great. The cough was pretty substantial last week." Five days later, he was dead.

Last week at WGI, @KyleBusch called for medical help after the race. He said it was due to a substantial cough. pic.twitter.com/HN4ROPJr0R — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 16, 2026

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Kyle's cause of death is a mystery.

No cause of death was shared by Kyle's family, and it is unknown whether his recent sinus infection contributed to the illness that took his life. NASCAR also released a statement to note the racecar driver's shocking death.

"We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers," it read. "He was 41 years old. We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing, and the entire motorsports community."

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We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers. He was 41 years old.



We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire… pic.twitter.com/FARIF6OKrw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026