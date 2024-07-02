Home > Human Interest The State Trooper Involved in the Karen Read Trial Is Facing Some Serious Consequences "We look forward to another opportunity to reveal the truth about this unjust prosecution. Good Luck." By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 2 2024, Published 12:34 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/COURT TV (video still)

Something tells us that's not what happened to Michael Proctor, the state trooper involved in the Karen Read murder trial. After a mistrial was declared on July 1, 2024, Proctor was immediately relieved of his duties. Was the former law enforcement officer working just hard enough to stay employed, or was there something rotten in Denmark? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images; YouTube/COURT TV (video still)

Why was Michael Proctor fired?

During the course of the trial, it was revealed that Proctor sent insulting and inappropriate text messages about Read to his high school friends mere hours after the body of John O'Keefe was found, reported NBC Boston. When one friend asked if Read was hot, Proctor called her a "whack-job" and a "c---." Proctor then confirmed that he thought Read was hot and commented on her "weird Fall River accent."

According to NBC News, Proctor joked to other state troopers about not finding any naked photos of Read while searching through her cell phone. He also "used an offensive term for developmentally disabled people while describing Read," said the outlet, and texted his sister days after O'Keefe died stating that he wished Read would take her own life.

Michael Proctor's behavior was unacceptable.

Almost immediately after the deadlocked jury caused Read's trial to end in a mistrial, Col. John Mawn, interim superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, released a statement about Proctor's status. "Upon learning today's result, the Department took immediate action to relieve Trooper Michael Proctor of duty and formally transfer him out of the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office State Police Detective's Unit," he said.