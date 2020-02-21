Bath Bomb Turns Woman Into A 'Smurf' And The Photos Are Hilarious

Every holiday and birthday, you're guaranteed to get at least one bath bomb from a relative who had no idea what to get you. Bath bombs are up there with socks in the generic gift category. Apart from turning the bathtub into a slip and slide for the next person who has to use it, they're a pretty safe gift.

At least that's what Twitter user Rebekah Butler probably thought. She recently picked up a galaxy bath bomb from Kroger that she claims had some unintended effects.

In a caption alongside the tweet, which has attracted thousands of comments, Butler claimed that the bath bomb "dyed" her skin. "I was in the bath for a solid 5 minutes and now I am a freaking SMURF," she added. "So to everyone I snapchat, enjoy looking at my forehead till I am no longer a smurf." She might have wanted to read the small print on the side to see what some of the unintended side effects might be. I have heard of rashes from the different chemicals, or even yeast infections. If all goes right the intended use is to come out smelling and feeling refreshed and fantastic. Yes once again in this situation that was not the case...

Yes, she's a smurf now.

OKAYY SOO... ladies, DON’T YOU DARE BUY THE GALAXY BATH BOMB FROM KROGER. S.E.R.I.O.U.S.L.Y.

I was in the bath for a solid 5 minutes and now I am a freaking SMURF. It seriously dyed my skin. So to everyone I snapchat, enjoy looking at my forehead till I am no longer a smurf..😂 pic.twitter.com/yTvO62XTSB — Rebekah Butler (@rebekahGbutler) February 19, 2018

Butler wrote in a reply that she was shocked at first, but that she quickly got over it.

Dude I know 😂😂😂 cried for a lil now I can’t stop laughing every time I look in the mirror — Rebekah Butler (@rebekahGbutler) February 19, 2018

And it does seem to be coming off pretty quickly.

Butler says she's going to contact Kroger about the bath bomb, and hopefully she'll keep us all updated.

Trust me, I will lol — Rebekah Butler (@rebekahGbutler) February 19, 2018

People found the incident hilarious, of course.

I have never cried so hard in my life — Rebekah Butler (@rebekahGbutler) February 19, 2018

Ok no. I would bawl my head off 😂 but lowkey laugh so hard I’d pee myself — Rebekah Butler (@rebekahGbutler) February 19, 2018

As it turns out, there's a lot of GIFs that are perfect for this situation.

