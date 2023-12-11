Woman Dumps Roommate’s Mounting Dirty Dishes into Plastic Bin After Refusing to Wash Them
A woman dumped all of her roommate's dirty dishes into a plastic bin after they kept piling up in the kitchen sink.
For many people, sharing a living space with someone respectful, minds their Ps and Qs, and upholds their end of the chores and financial responsibilities can still be frustrating/annoying.
Again, even if your roommate is perfect, there's still another person inhabiting your personal space, and for some folks, having a certain amount of space all to yourself is important.
Now imagine having to share a living area with a roommate who is less-than-perfect, or is downright messy. It's enough to make you want to tear your hair out, or, in the case of this TikToker, pack up all their gross belongings into a plastic bag so she doesn't have to deal with it.
That's what Livy (@livyhr) decided to do after getting fed up with her roommate who was seemingly allergic to washing her own dishes in a timely fashion and instead opted to let them fester in the kitchen sink.
The D1 tennis athlete recorded herself handling the situation in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 5.6 million views on the widely used video-sharing platform.
"POV it's gotten to the point where you gotta go bin shopping for your roommate's dirty dishes," Livy writes in a text overlay of her TikTok video where she records herself walking through the aisle of a retail store's plastic storage bin area.
It seems that she's finally settled on the exact bin that she needs in order to hold her roommates' dirty dishes: a 30L storage container, which she holds up to the camera with a smile in another part of the video.
The clip then transitions to her in the kitchen, showing off her roommates' nasty dishes, which she stuffed into the plastic container Livy purchased. Affixed to the container are a pair of sticky notes, presumably filled with information about how lame it was of the roommate to let their mess fill up so much of the kitchen.
Viewers who replied to Livy's post generally shared in her disgust of her roommate's unwillingness to clean her own dishes. One person highlighted how oftentimes in these scenarios, a distinct double standard occurs, and that the person who is guilty of being a slob and not performing their due diligence will usually flip the script and try to make themselves out to be the victim.
"and somehow you become the bad roommate for saying something smh and they try to play the victim I’m sorry:/ don’t lose your ground!!" they wrote.
Another TikToker wrote: "I don’t understand how people can’t respect shared spaces. Like I’d be so embarrassed leaving it dirty for the other person"
There was another person who responded to Livy's video who said that she was in a similar situation and was ultimately able to make it work in her favor: "I had a roomate like this. I told her that if she paid $100 more on rent than me. I would just do both our dishes which worked $"
Someone else thinks that teaching common decency/courtesy to folks towards others in shared living space scenarios should be made a a standard part of our country's high school curriculum: "they should have a roommate class in high school"
Another person just couldn't seem to wrap their heads around why in the world anyone would delay washing their dishes in the first place, noting that if they simply just washed them shortly after they got them dirty, then they would never have to worry about them marinating in the sink: "If you just wash it right after you use it it never becomes a problem it’s soooo simple"
Someone else who responded to her video indicated that they didn't have as much patience as she did, and decided to send a loud statement to them: "Oh I just threw mine on her bed. The message was immediately received."
Have you ever dealt with a roommate who was overly dirty and didn't know how to clean up after themselves? Or did you work out an agreement with a slovenly person you shared spaces with, and instead had them cover the cost of other things that needed to be taken care of in the household to make up for all of the extra cleaning you were doing on their behalf?