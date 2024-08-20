Home > Viral News > Trending Stunned Woman Finds Paddleboard Date on the Water ... With a Completely Different Date "I have gone on a date with the wrong person more than once." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 20 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @earth.to.vicki

If you're going on dates in the modern world, there are probably a lot of folks out there who would call you a chump if you don't have some kind of roster set up. Take online dating for instance: There are some people folks are just going to naturally be more interested in seeing than others.

Hopefully, everyone you're matching with intrigues you, but there are probably some folks you have higher hopes for than others. But it's not like you want to be alone on that one late Saturday afternoon, so you keep your options open.

Common courtesy would be to cancel on the person who lost out on your interest in the other individual you decided to see instead. But that doesn't seem to be what happened with Vicki (@earth.to.vicki), who ended up seeing the guy she was supposed to go on a paddleboard date with paddleboarding with someone else!

Was the man trying to double play the field? Did he honestly just go on a date with someone else without canceling with Vicki? That seems to be what she thought happened to her, which she talks about in the viral clip that she recorded at the top of her paddleboarding date.

"Has anyone else shown up for a date just to see your date on another date? I'm so confused but also this is hilarious," she writes in a text overlay of the video, sitting on her paddleboard on the grass.

"So ... I'm supposed to be on a date right now. But I think I just watched my date go on another date?" she says, laughing into the camera. "So I'm supposed to meet this guy for paddleboarding. We've never met ... we met on a dating app. And so I show up he says he's wearing a blue shirt and so I see a guy wearing a blue shirt."

Source: TikTok | @earth.to.vicki

She continues to talk about the strange situation she just found herself in. "I'm like OK, cool there he is, and like he's with another girl. And so I was like, OK I'm gonna stay a little bit away but like, literally 20 feet away. And just like, pumping up my paddleboard as he's like having a full-on conversation with this girl."

The guy's other date is going on at the same time as she's recording her TikTok video. "And here they are," she says, flipping the camera orientation around to show them out on the lake. "Like what? What just happened? He shared his location with me so I'm gonna check it and see if it's currently on the lake."

Source: TikTok | @earth.to.vicki

"Although he may've left his phone in the car. But like, what? I'm so confused." Her video then cuts to a screenshot of their shared location. Sure enough, it shows that the guy she was supposed to go on a date with was indeed out in the water.

She then showed a screenshot of their text message conversation where they set up the paddleboard date. Next is the other portion of the conversation, where Vicki shows snapped a picture of him out on the water with his other date. She writes: "Hope you had fun."

"We are going to find out more," she writes in a text overlay of her video. The man replied, effusively apologetic. "I am so sorry! I went on a paddle with entirely the wrong person. I saw a person pumping up a paddleboard and I thought it was you. I'm so embarrassed and I feel so bad."

Source: TikTok | @earth.to.vicki

"I kinda wanna meet up with him just to hear the story of what happened," she writes in another overlay. Vicki writes to the dude who accidentally stood her up that she was interested in knowing what the other girl thought during the impromptu date. He responded that although she looked much different than her photo, but she ultimately just went along with everything.

He added that the two of them were on "entirely different pages," and in follow-up messages said that he feels like "a moron." He added that he wishes there was a way he could make it up to her but totally understands if she doesn't want to talk to him anymore because that was such a bad first impression.

And while the next screenshot in her video contained a ton of responses from folks on her Instagram who didn't seem to believe the man was telling the truth, TikTokers who replied to her clip had a much different response.

Source: TikTok | @earth.to.vicki