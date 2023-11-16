Home > Viral News > Trending Influencer Finds Hater's Dating Profile on Hinger After They Left Nasty Comments on Her Videos A popular TikToker found a rude commenter on Hinge and aired her crazy revenge plot that ended in him owing her $1,000 after losing a bet. By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 16 2023, Published 10:46 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @tiffanytchen

Online trolls are nothing new. But if you're planning on trolling someone by going after their looks, especially a social media user who has a 1.6 million following on TikTok like Tiffany Chen (@tiffanytchen) does, then you should probably do it from a burner account.

Article continues below advertisement

Either that or learn when to apologize or be okay with taking a deluge of hate headed your way when things go south. This is exactly what another TikTok user who goes by MrBadMoon experienced after he told Tiffany that she needed cosmetic surgery in order to improve the aesthetics of her face.

Tiffany called out the man's comment, which then snowballed into Tiffany locating the man on Hinge which then snowballed into a challenge that asked the internet which one was prettier. Attached to the challenge was a $1,000 prize. Tiffany chronicled her interactions with MrBadMoon in a viral clip that's garnered over 367,000 views on the popular social media platform.

Article continues below advertisement

"You need reconstructive plastic surgery, not skin care treatment," Tiffany reads at the start of her video, repeating the insult MrBadMoon wrote in response to a previous video she posted.

Article continues below advertisement

She then sarcastically responds to the man's comment, stating, ""Oh my God thank you so much! Mister Baboon I do have an extensive skincare routine so I'm glad it's paying off." However, Tiffany noticed that the commenter, MrBadMoon, seemed familiar. "By the way I think I saw you on Hinge!"

The video then transitions to a screenshot of the man's Hinge account. His name was crossed out, but sure enough, there was his photo: "Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Cause I'm thinking we're meant to be," Tiffany quips.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @tiffanytchen

She then visits his TikTok account page, "After all you use the same photo for your Hinge as the one for your TikTok. What are the chances you leave me such a lovely comment and then I spot you on a dating app. Serendipity much? I think the Universe just sent you straight to me and this has to be fate."

Article continues below advertisement

Next up in the video is the comments thread that was kicked off by MrBadMoon's comment, which featured a couple of replies from Tiffany who tells him that he needs facial reconstructive surgery as well.

"I don't need any. I make a prettier girl than you even without makeup," he quipped. "You're a boy but look like a girl? Congratulations!" she rejoined. Tiffany thought it was "weird" for MrBadMoon to brag about being prettier than her, and then highlighted another comment put up by the man who wanted to really prove definitively that he was more attractive than her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @tiffanytchen

Exactly, Im a guy that makes a prettier girl than you. We can even do an online poll. Put up $1k who wins. Enough of ur butthurt feelings" Tiffany said that she agreed to the contest, "So I did because I wanna make you happy baby."

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany then posted a screenshot of the poll that she conducted, which showed a picture of each of them asking "Whos the prettier girl" 94% of the people who voted said that Tiffany was, with 6% voting for MrBadMoon.

The TikToker went on to say, "And, uh, it was really close but I won so I sent you my one and only precious rose so we could commence our relationship and you can pay me the $1,000 that you owe me but I never got a response," she says to close out the video.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @tiffanytchen

But not before putting up yet another screenshot of the message she was referring to: which was sent on Hinge to MrBadMoon, where Tiffany wrote: "Hey! I did an online poll and the results are in. I'm a prettier girl. How will you be paying me the $1000? I can take Venmo or PayPal. Thanks [redacted]"

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany indeed appended a digital "Rose" to the message, increasing the likelihood that MrBadMoon would see the message. But, according to her, he never replied.

Source: TikTok | @tiffanytchen

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments section of her video, some users seem to have found the man's identity along with his personal financial information. While others wanted to know why he appeared to have disabled the ability to directly mention him on the application: "@mrbadmoon did you turn off your mentions? such a small pee pee move"