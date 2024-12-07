Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Who in Their Right Mind Would Try That?!” — Customer Tries Using Own Keys to Unlock Closed Boutique "I have no words." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 7 2024, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thewildnavyboutique

A clothing store uploaded footage of what appears to be the most bizarre, and least aggressive attempt at breaking and entering into a business ever. The Wild Navy Boutique (@thewildnavyboutique) posted footage of a potential customer who tried using one of their own keys on the business' door.

Article continues below advertisement

"Watch til the end. This can't be real LIFE," a text overlay reads at the top of the clip. Two women can be seen standing in front of what appears to be a doorbell camera. One of the women, who is rocking dark sunglasses and a multi-colored scarf that fans of '90s aesthetics would appreciate, tries to open the locked door repeatedly.

Source: Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

The woman speaks to the door, "Looking to see if you're open it says so on the door." Then, she takes a brief moment to address her friend with her, explaining her one-way dialogue. "You can talk to these things," Track Jacket Woman says, pointing to the doorbell.

However, she tempers her expectations, stating, "If there's another person on the other end, though. They'll answer." Following this, the other woman wearing a grey hoodie speculates that there isn't anyone inside. "The lights are off so most likely no." It seems that Track Jacket Woman was ready to accept her fate of not being able to enter the premises.

Article continues below advertisement

She lingers, as her friend in the gray hoodie begins interacting with her phone. Next, Scarf Lady begins wondering aloud what time the store is going to open up. "10 to 5:30," she says. Her pal then informs her that she'll be "gone by that point" but Scarf Lady appears to counter this point, as the two discuss possible times they'll be able to visit the establishment together.

Article continues below advertisement

"That's not working for you. How long do you get for lunch break? Maybe we'll just slip over on your lunch break?" Scarf Lady asks Gray Hoodie, who informs her she only gets 30 minutes for her meal time. "That's still..." Gray Hoodie continues, but Scarf Lady immediately cuts her off agreeing that there isn't enough time for them to frequent the store in the middle of the day.

Source: TikTok | @thewildnavyboutique

Article continues below advertisement

"Then you gotta eat, too," she tells her, tossing her hands up in resignation. Next, they then walk a bit off-camera but appear to look inside the display window of the store to ensure it's really closed. Before they walk off camera, however, Grey Hoodie seems to get a bright idea: why not try her own keys on the door to the business?

"I'm curious if one of these keys could work," the woman says as she holds her key ring out in front of her. Next, she puts it into the door's keyhole and mumbles, "Maybe just sneak our way." Scarf Lady seems incredulous that Gray Hoodie thought the idea would work. She also pointed out that even if she could unlock the door, they could possibly be locked inside the store as a result.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @thewildnavyboutique

It appears that this isn't the first time customers have approached the Wild Navy Boutique and were angry the business was closed when they were just trying to go inside and buy some clothes.

Article continues below advertisement

Like this guy who attempted to yank at the door, only for his hand to slip off, prompting an angry response. He ultimately walked off-camera away from the business, clearly unhappy the business wasn't open.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTokers penned a variety of comments in response to the key attempt clip. One person remarked that they were shocked to find that Gray Hoodie was the one who attempted to break and enter the building. "The UNO reverse I felt when I was surprised which one was gonna be the burglar!"

Another was curious to know what lies inside The Wild Navy Boutique that had a potential customer thinking about committing a crime just to get inside its walls. "I need to know what you sell at this store that this woman was ready to B&E when you were clearly closed."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the company's official TikTok account, it isn't anything worth going to jail for. "Bruh just some sweaters." Someone else pointed out what they found to be an entertaining dynamic between the two women in the first video. "Not her friend having to literally explain to her that she would be committing a crime if she managed to get in?!"

Source: TikTok | @thewildnavyboutique

Article continues below advertisement

Another thought Scarf Lady was going through it while watching Gray Hoodie fumble through her keys. "The friend …'you’re gonna try your key in their lock?' — you know she was reconsidering the entire friendship at that point."