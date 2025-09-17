“I Can’t Afford a House Because I Went to College” — Woman Blasts 17 Percent Student Loan Interest Rate "Jeff Bezos please Venmo me." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 17 2025, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @lightweightlyssie

A woman's tearful condemnation of high-interest-rate student loans has gone viral. Alyssa Jeacoma (@lightweightlyssie) posted a TikTok clip where she says that despite paying $1,500 a month towards her loans for a year straight, she still owes more money than she initially borrowed. "So as it turns out the student loans that I've been paying $1,500 a month for, for two years, have a 17 percent interest rate," she says, weeping.

"So, what I thought I thought I've been paying off for all this time, I'm actually like, I owe more than what I started off with," she says, continuing to cry about her financial situation. "What the f--k? So Jeff Bezos, this would be a really cool f--king time to Venmo me, bro, like. I owe $90,000, and I didn't even spend that much on school," she laments to viewers.

She continued to plead for financial assistance from others. "Like any rich person, please tap in like Kourtney Kardashian, you probably have eight houses. I'm never going to be able to buy one. Because I went to college," Jeacoma wails.

Following this, the TikToker shared one way she plans on accruing funds in order to help pay off her student debt. "I just signed up to be an egg donor. Guess what, got approved. Who wants my f--king kids? I can't afford them, so start a bidding war."

With more tears in her eyes, she continued to opine about the hopelessness of her situation. "Just f--king take them, what do you want my left arm, too? Like what the f--k am I supposed to do? I'm like, I'm gonna be in debt for my whole f--king life. How does that even make sense?" she shouts, questioning how financial institutions, U.S. lawmakers, and universities could put young students in such precarious predicaments.

"I signed up for this s--t when I was 17," she said, highlighting how bizarre it is to allow children who aren't even legally allowed to purchase cigarettes or alcohol to take out tens of thousands of dollars in loans for higher education degrees.

Source: TikTok | @lightweightlyssie

"This should not be legal bro. I got upset about it at work and my co-worker was like, 'Don't you have like a rich relative who can pay that for you? No ... my family's poor. Like ... no!" she screams into the camera. "And the worst f--king part is bro, look where I am," she states, before flipping her camera's orientation around.

Source: TikTok | @lightweightlyssie

Upon doing so, she reveals that she's sitting in her vehicle, which is parked outside of a TJ Maxx location. "Like, I can't go in cause I can't spend money. But I just want to like be here because it makes me feel better."