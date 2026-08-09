Women on the Tea App Are Red-Flagging Men for Liking Pokémon By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 9 2026, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: NanoBanana Pokémon

Tea App Green Flags went through 515,161 posts from the dating-review app men can’t open. The data says your card collection is on trial.

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Quick recap for anyone who spent last summer offline. Tea is the women-only app where women review men they’ve dated. Name, photos, red flags, comment section, all of it. It hit No. 1 on the App Store, the group chats went nuclear, and millions of American men learned they might have a Yelp page they’re not allowed to read. That last part is not an exaggeration. The app is women-only. If you’re a man, you can’t download it, can’t search it, and can’t respond to anything on it. Whatever’s on there about you just sits there, doing its thing.

That’s where the data comes in. A new analysis of 515,161 Tea app posts, the largest independent look inside the app to date, comes from Tea App Green Flags, the team behind the tea checker. They went in with one question: how often do women bring up a man’s hobbies, and what happens when they do? The answer involves way more Pokémon than anyone was prepared for.

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The Numbers Don’t Play

Across half a million posts, gaming, anime, and every flavor of “nerd” hobby come up again and again, and 87 percent of the time the mention is negative. Fine, expected, whatever. Here’s the part that stops you cold: the single most-named game franchise on the entire app is not Call of Duty. It’s not even Fortnite. It’s Pokémon, named more than both of them combined.

It gets worse for the collectors. When Pokémon comes up, it is almost never a compliment: 94 percent of the posts that mention it carry red flags. On this app, a Charizard is basically a prior conviction.

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And then there’s the phrase. Post after post across the app uses some version of the same line: “he collects women like Pokémon cards.” That’s not a joke somebody made once. That’s the app’s house insult, used so often it might as well ship with the keyboard. The man on the receiving end doesn’t even have to play. You could have never touched a card in your life and still catch this one.

Source: NanoBanana Pokémon Cards

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The Receipts, Ranked

Tea App Green Flags read every gaming post so you don’t have to. A power ranking of the wildest verbatim quotes:

5. The Fortnite streamer catching a stray. “He just gives me the ICKKK… does commentary on YouTube about Fortnite and League of Legends… grown ass man btw.” (New Jersey) Sir is out here building a content brand and it’s being entered as evidence. 4. The one-liner that ended a whole franchise. “His life skills peaked at Call of Duty.” (Minnesota) Seven words. No survivors. 3. The dual-class flag. “Yu-Gi-Oh & Pokemon fanatic, childlike remarks and behaviors.” (Los Angeles) Flagged for TWO card games. A duelist to the end.

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2. The pre-date scouting report. “Cagey about meeting and spends a lot of money playing Pokémon GO.” (New Hampshire) Posted as a warning BEFORE the first date happened. This man’s Pokécoin budget is now public record. 1. The trend forecaster. “I think collecting Pokémon cards nowadays should be a red flag because I’m starting to notice a trend.” (Seattle) One woman, single-handedly, trying to get an entire hobby classified. The comment section did not push back.

The Manchild Clause

Strip the jokes away and what’s left is an old stereotype running on new infrastructure. A man who plays is a boy who never finished loading. “Likes Pokémon” isn’t really about Pokémon. It’s shorthand for immature, unserious, not a provider, pick your lane. To be clear, almost none of these posts are about the hobby alone. The cards usually show up next to complaints about money or attention or worse, garnish on a bigger accusation. Women warning each other about genuinely harmful men is the app working as intended. The hobby-as-evidence part is the glitch.

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The data even holds the counterargument. Buried in the archive is a glowing green-flag post from Wisconsin that reads: “He plays video games but still pays attention to me.” That’s the entire discourse settled in ten words. Presence is the metric. The binder was never the problem. And for balance: one Florida woman called a man’s Pokémon collection “se*y,” and a commenter replied, “Should I be looking for men with Pokémon collections?” The people yearn for collectors.

The Part Nobody Tells You

The timeline in the data tracks the app’s rise almost perfectly. Before Tea went viral, the gaming call-outs trickled in. At the peak of the blowup, they more than quadrupled. More users, more posts, more hobbies entered into the record. That record is still up, still growing, and still invisible to every man in it.

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That’s the actual story under the Pokémon jokes, and it’s why a whole cottage industry has grown around the gap. A tea app checker runs a man’s name and photo against the archive and tells him in seconds whether he’s in it. Tea app removal services go a step further and handle takedowns when a post is false or built on stolen photos. The fact that these tools exist at all tells you everything about how one-sided the platform is. Somewhere out there is a review of you, maybe glowing, maybe brutal, maybe about your Fortnite commentary, and the whole design guarantees you’d be the last to know.