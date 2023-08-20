Home > Viral News > Trending “Literally the Worst Bathroom I've Ever Seen” — Woman’s Gross Walmart Restroom Find A TikToker shared the "worst" find she's ever come across inside of a Walmart bathroom in a viral clip she uploaded online. By Mustafa Gatollari Aug. 20 2023, Published 9:32 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @cemeterydate

If you've ever visited a Walmart bathroom, then you must really be into gambling, because there's no telling what you're going to encounter. Of course, the same could go for gas station rest areas, or the fecal dungeons that reek of lower intestinal discharges and ammonia at the Port Authority bus terminal in NYC.

But there's a certain universality to the ominous feeling one experiences when they hear the term "Wally World bathroom." After all, Walmart is one of the world's most popular retailers, with over 10,623 locations situated across the globe.

And while it's difficult to gauge or rank what some of the worst Walmart bathroom finds are, it's not like there's a list or official ranking system out there being monitored by the Guinness Book of World Records or the CDC, there's a strong case to be made that this recent horrid discovery uploaded by TikToker @cemeterydate would probably make that list.

In a viral TikTok with a simple caption that reads: "Literally THE WORST Wally World bathroom I have ever seen," @cemeterydate records herself walking into a restroom stall, showing off bits of shredded toilet paper on the floor and what appears to be discarded bits of product packaging.

There's also a tub of Dove purifying Detox resting on top of the toilet paper dispenser, with a handheld razor resting beside it. The scene is starting to make sense now, someone did some shaving when they were inside this bathroom stall.

The TikToker then pans their camera over to the toilet bowl itself, showing off the water which is filled with bits of hair. The real question is, what exactly was the person shaving when they were in the stall?

Judging from the litany of disgusted reactions from the various TikTokers who responded to the clip, there are a lot of people who seemed to think that whoever was in that stall decided to take a razor to the pubic region in order to trim the hedges so to speak.

There were some folks who provided some gag-inducing anecdotes of their gnarliest Walmart bathroom finds as well. Like one individual who penned: "No but I found a literal catheter in the women’s bathroom at Walmart once."

Another person said: "biblically accurate wally world experience (i work there)" Someone else joked that the bathroom visitor left the cream and razor inside of the bathroom for someone else to borrow them at a later time.

As grossed out as some people were, there were also other users who didn't think this was the worst of the worst when it comes to some of the nastier findings they've come across inside a Walmart restroom: "this is pretty tame for wallyworld bathrooms. Some homeless man had a picnic In ours and left behind beer and donuts lol"

One individual put their writing skills to good use in order to illustrate just how uncomfortable it must've been for some folks to sit down and hear another person going to work on their body with the razor and cream as they used the stall right beside the crime scene: "imagine being in the next stall hearing the scrape and the tap of the razor"

There are some pretty terrible things that have been reported as happening inside Walmart bathrooms, like when Fox News reported 25-year-old Ethan Edward Richardson, a former employee who in May of 2023, was caught recording a 4-year-old boy inside of an Alabama Walmart bathroom.

Another Walmart bathroom perv was spotted in Manassas, Va., recording a 56-year-old woman while she was in a stall. She noticed someone hovering a phone above her and she tried to knock it away.

She left the stall and tried to follow the man out of there and capture him on a phone recording of her own, but he slapped her phone away.