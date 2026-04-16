Yigin Learned to Trust Her Instincts on the Tennis Court - Now She Brings Them to Hollywood “Tennis taught me discipline, but it also taught me not to be afraid of taking risks,” she says. “You lose the match if you play too carefully.” By Reese Watson Published April 16 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Brooks Darnell at The Beautiful Ones Studio (@sincerelybrooksdarnell)

Before Sara Yigin ever stepped onto a film set, she learned how to perform under pressure somewhere else entirely: on a tennis court. As one of the top 50 junior tennis players in Europe and later a nationally ranked college athlete at the University of West Florida, Yigin spent years in a world where there is no time to hesitate. A match can change in a second. You make a decision, trust it, and commit. That instinct still shapes the way she approaches her career today.

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“When you play tennis, you cannot wait for someone else to tell you what to do,” Yigin says. “You have to take action. You have to trust yourself.” After a career-ending injury brought her years as a professional athlete to an unexpected end, Yigin made another decision that required the same kind of certainty: she moved alone from Germany to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

Instead of seeing the end of one career as a loss, she treated it the way she would treat a difficult match: adapt, keep moving, and find another way forward. That mentality is visible in the pace of her career. Yigin has already starred in three vertical mini-series, including The Mafia’s Innocent Lover, which surpassed 10 million views and reached the Top 10 on streaming platforms. She also starred in the short film Rush, which generated enough industry interest to move into development as a feature film.

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Source: Brooks Darnell at The Beautiful Ones Studio (@sincerelybrooksdarnell)

Most recently, she completed filming on Paradise Disturbed, directed by James Khanlarian and featuring Holt McCallany, Zak Steiner, and Lily Donoghue. She also appeared in The Ghost Trap, winner of Best Feature at the Valley Film Festival and now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Yigin believes her athletic background has given her an advantage in an industry where many people wait for opportunities instead of creating them.

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“Tennis taught me discipline, but it also taught me not to be afraid of taking risks,” she says. “You lose the match if you play too carefully.” That is part of why she has expanded beyond acting and begun creating her own work. Yigin is currently developing a feature film series she co-wrote with Seraina Ryffel. Rather than waiting for someone else to write the kinds of characters she wants to play, she decided to create them herself.

She describes the project as international, romantic, and cinematic, with a heroine who is intelligent, mysterious, and impossible to fully know. “There are certain women I rarely see anymore in films,” Yigin says. “Women who are strong but still feminine. Elegant, but unpredictable. I want to bring that back.”