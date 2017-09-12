Trump’s Social Media Director Just Got Caught Tweeting Fake News—And We Aren’t Surprised

Trump’s Social Media Director Just Got Caught Tweeting Fake News—And We Aren’t SurprisedBy Mustafa Gatollari
Updated
Trump may accuse a lot of news outlets as being "fake," but a recent tweet from his social media director has a lot of people using the term, as well.
That's right: a member of Trump's staff tweeted out a factually incorrect tweet regarding Hurricane Irma.
Dan Scavino Jr., Trump's social media director sent out a video that he claimed was footage of an inundated Miami International Airport in the midst of the hurricane.
Scavino Jr. wrote in the now deleted tweet: "Sharing #HurricaneIrma on social media with President @realDonaldTrump and @VP Pencehourly. Here is Miami International Airport. Stay safe!!" - but there was just one problem. It wasn't Miami International Airport.
Reps from the airport went on Twitter to quickly confirm that Scavino Jr.'s tweet was wrong.
Scavino Jr. didn't own up to the mistake and instead chalked it up to not verifying the tons of videos people were sending to him of footage. When in doubt, blame the public, I guess.
Miami International Airport's official account thanked Scavino Jr. for clarifying that it was a mix-up.
But the rest of Twitter wasn't in a hurry to let his error go.
Some pointed out the obvious fact that it's his job to properly vet materials before posting them online. The fact that he's tweeting unverified source material is troubling, to say the least.
And it didn't take long for the original video to surface.
And of course, the memes started rolling in.
But mostly people just wanted to roast him for his incompetence.
And others were quick to use a term that Trump and his team are probably very familiar with.