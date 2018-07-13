Do you think you’re the ultimate Scrubs fan?! Well, now’s your chance to prove it!

There are few shows we’ve binged as many times as Scrubs — after all, the show had literally everything we could ever look for in a sitcom: educational bits, emotional storylines, and hilarious moments. Even though the show has been off the air for more than eight years, we still can’t get enough of our favorite staffers at Sacred Fart Heart!

Of course, after that many marathons, we bet you know every episode inside and out — right?! Well now’s your chance to prove once and for all that you know everything there is to know about JD and his squad! Call your Chocolate Bear on the walkie talkie, and challenge him/her to take our quiz below to see if you can identify the episodes — using only emojis as hints! Grab a pen and paper and write down your guesses to what episode we're describing then check your answers at the end. And remember: No cheating!

1. 👬🎂👨‍👦‍👦😭

2. 👩🤕🎶💃🕺

3. 👨🏻‍⚕️👨🏾‍⚕️🥩

4. 💏💍👨🏻‍⚕️❄️🚿

5. 👩‍⚕️🤥🤰👨‍⚕️😳

6. 🌴🌊 👨🏾‍⚕️📿🗿🗿📿👨🏻‍⚕️👴🏻🥤 👰🏻🤵🏻

7. 👨‍⚕️🚫 🚽

8. 👨🏻‍⚕️🥇

9. 💏🚫👫🎺🎺🎺

10. 3️⃣0️⃣🏃🏻‍♂️🏊🏻‍♂️🚴🏻‍♂️

Ready to see how you did?! Let's check your answers!

1. “My Cake” (Season 4, Episode 6) 👬🎂👨‍👦‍👦😭 One of the show’s most emotional episodes came shortly after the passing of John Ritter, who played JD’s dad, Sam Dorian. In the episode, JD’s brother, Dan, shows up with a cake to let his little brother know about their dad’s passing. While the episode is one of the saddest, it’s also one of the most inspiring — with Dr. Cox finally recognizing how much he feels for JD.

2. “My Musical” (Season 6, Episode 6) 👩🤕🎶💃🕺 In perhaps the series’ most memorable episode, a woman comes to the hospital after hitting her head and wakes up to the entire world singing around her. Some theatrical hijinks ensue, of course. Plus, this episode brought us the greatest bromance ballad of all time, “Guy Love.”

3. “My Last Words” (Season 8, Episode 2) 👨🏻‍⚕️👨🏾‍⚕️🥩 We’re going to steak night, we’re gonna eat it right… If this combo of emojis had you singing the steak night anthem, then you must’ve correctly identified this episode — in which JD and Turk ditch their red meat-themed tradition to spend time with a patient nearing the end of his life.

4. “My Cold Shower” (Season 6, Episode 19) 💏💍👨🏻‍⚕️❄️🚿 This Season 6 episode deals with the aftermath of the one that came right before it — during which Keith proposed to Elliot — and begins with Dr. Reid accepting her younger boyfriend's hand in marriage. Of course, the news is particularly hard for JD, who comes to terms with his feelings for his bestie by — you guessed it — taking a cold shower.

5. “My Conventional Wisdom” (Season 6, Episode 20) 👩‍⚕️🤥🤰👨‍⚕️😳 Just when you get over the emotional heartbreak of “My Cold Shower,” the show comes back and hits you with a doozy aka “My Conventional Wisdom.” In this ep, Turk has JD join him in a convention in Phoenix to help get over Elliot. There, they make a shocking discovery: JD’s ex-girlfriend Kim lied when she said she had a miscarriage, and is clearly still very much pregnant with his baby.

6. “My Soul on Fire, Parts 1 & 2” (Season 8, Episodes 14-15) 🌴🌊 👨🏾‍⚕️📿🗿🗿📿👨🏻‍⚕️👴🏻🥤 👰🏻🤵🏻 That’s right, this two-part episode has everything! A tropical getaway! Cursed tiki necklaces adorned by JD and Turk! Dr. Kelso getting hammered on Bahama Mamas! A wedding for The Janitor and his new wife, Lady!

7. “My Porcelain God” (Season 3, Episode 13) 👨‍⚕️🚫 🚽 Don’t you recognize that little doctor emoji?! Clearly that’s Michael J. Fox guest starring as Dr. Kevin Casey, an impressive doctor with OCD who eventually overcomes his struggles in order to sit on “The Epiphany Toilet” at the end of his story arc in “My Porcelain God.”

8. “My Number One Doctor” (Season 7, Episode 6) 👨🏻‍⚕️🥇 OK, not all of these have to be complicated; this one is literally an entire episode about how JD manages to rise the ranks on a new site, RateYourDoc.org, to become the No. 1 doctor.

9. “My Sex Buddy” (Season 2, Episode 11) 💏🚫👫🎺🎺🎺 Let’s be honest — this is the best friends-having-casual-sex story there is! In this early episode, JD and Elliot decide to try their hand at just being sex buddies, a term that is clearly better than "friends with benefits" because every time someone says it, JD hears a trumpet in his head!

10. “My Day at the Races” (Season 5, Episode 3) 3️⃣0️⃣🏃🏻‍♂️🏊🏻‍♂️🚴🏻‍♂️ In this episode — which is all too real for many of us — JD realizes his 30th birthday is quickly approaching and he hasn’t accomplished nearly as much as he would have liked to. His solution? To attempt a triathlon without any formal training, of course!