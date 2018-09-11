7 Reasons Bella Swan Is a Complete and Utter Virgo

When Jacob Black tried to make Bella Swan understand why he, a shape-shifter, could never be friends with Edward Cullen, a vampire in Twilight, she had one response: "I'm a Virgo."

While it did very little to change Jacob's mind, it does prove that Bella is the ultimate Virgo. According to astrologists, the sixth sign of the zodiac is known for their perfectionist qualities and attention to detail.

However, they are also regarded for their generosity and willingness to serve. So, do these traits really describe our favorite fictional heroine?

Keep reading for all the times Bella was, without a doubt, all Virgo.