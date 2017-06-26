DIY Project Fails That Prove Why You Should Never Do It Yourself

My dad works in construction, so growing up, anytime anything in the house needed to be fixed or altered, he would be the one to take care of it. I know that might make me look lazy, but here's the thing: He liked doing it. And I was lazy. So in the end, it all worked out.

Now that I have moved out, I have to do all the repairs and restoration myself. I mean, I still don't do them, but if I wanted to, that burden would fall on me. The reason why I don't bother with any of these DIY projects is because I know I would screw them up, and I'm still lazy.

I know this all sounds kind of bad, but I'd rather be lazy than live with one of these DIY projects.