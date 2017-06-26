Logo
Home > Humor
Vanannex-1498489241532.jpg

DIY Project Fails That Prove Why You Should Never Do It Yourself

By

Updated

My dad works in construction, so growing up, anytime anything in the house needed to be fixed or altered, he would be the one to take care of it. I know that might make me look lazy, but here's the thing: He liked doing it. And I was lazy. So in the end, it all worked out. 

Now that I have moved out, I have to do all the repairs and restoration myself. I mean, I still don't do them, but if I wanted to, that burden would fall on me. The reason why I don't bother with any of these DIY projects is because I know I would screw them up, and I'm still lazy.

I know this all sounds kind of bad, but I'd rather be lazy than live with one of these DIY projects. 

Everything is color coordinated.

I mean it gets the job done, but...

Those sad reactions have the right idea.

What an unusual shape for an annex.

Why does this need to exist?

That door is no longer a door.

I mean, burritos are THAT important to you...

Let's just put a random beam over there.

Gross.

Well, I guess we know which vehicle you really care about.

I'm going to assume you were drunk when you thought this was a good idea.

I'm stressed.

This is not good luck.

This is kind of cool, but I hate this.

Every kid wants one.

What was wrong with the door that already existed?

There has to be a better way.

Mad Max has gotten really lame.

I don't know why this is so disturbing, but it is.

There is a huge pile of books on the ground.

Not what I would have guessed the inside looked like.

This is a stretch.

Can't tell if this is really smart or really dumb.

I wouldn't want to eat off of that.

How about any other kind of window?

What's the worst that could happen?

Think about the amount of effort this very stupid idea took.

I refuse to believe that this is comfortable.

Just don't put them down.

Jingle bells. Batman smells.

More from Distractify

 

More from Distractify 

Woman Tries to Lowball a Wedding Caterer for a 200-Person Wedding, Gets Promptly Shut Down 

13 Hilarious Engagement Shoots for People Who Hate Engagements 

The Most Savage Wendy’s Twitter Roasts of All Time