Hulk Hogan Tweeted About His Hangover And The Internet Lost It

Not sure what Hulk Hogan did on Sunday night, but it was Labor Day weekend. Anything can happen when you have Monday off, brother! Hogan has been around and partying for awhile, but for some reason, his evening out this weekend broke the camel's back. He has renounced alcohol on Twitter in favor of a water and caffeinated beverage diet:

I'm am never drinking again brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 4, 2017

Only water ,coffee and iced tea brother from now on,brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 4, 2017

And many a Hogan Energy if I start making them again!!! HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 4, 2017

Perhaps a Hogan Energy, though only he can decide about whether or not those will exist again. The Internet is loving the image of Hogan clutching his head in agony as the ring spins:

Hungover Hulk Hogan? — LeprechaunSmoke (@LeprechaunSmoke) September 4, 2017

Come on Hulkster...ya gotta make a comeback after a night of drinking! pic.twitter.com/2uNzZXqJIM — PopVinyls.com (@PopVinyls) September 4, 2017

Don't they believe him? Hulk Hogan said he'd give up drinking, folks.