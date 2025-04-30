Who Wins? 100 Men or 1 Gorilla? The Memes Decide "Gorilla gonna catch that [man] mid air and swing him above his head like Petey Pablo did that shirt." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 30 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: X/@chakdefatthe;Unsplash

One question that’s sparked a surprising amount of debate online as of late is: If 100 men went up against a single gorilla, could they take it down? Logically, it might seem like the sheer number of men would give them the upper hand if they worked together. But others argue the gorilla would still stand a fighting chance. And they might be right seeing that an adult male silverback gorilla is said to be stronger than 20 humans combined, according to Nyungwe Forest National Park.

Not only has the debate gone viral, but it’s also sparked a flood of hilarious memes. Some of the funniest ones feature guys 'training' for the imaginary showdown, many of them shirtless and shredded, likely to convince viewers that, with 99 other fit guys, they might actually have what it takes to take down a gorilla. Others, however, show a more realistic scenario if 100 men went up against one. Here’s a roundup of some of the best ones making the rounds.

"100 men vs. 1 gorilla simulation."

TikToker @rdcworld1 shared a very realistic scenario (minus about 90 guys) of what it might look like if 100 men took on a single gorilla. Honestly, it's very plausible that once in the "ring," some would back out, while others would be in for the beating of a lifetime. Hence, the gorilla would win.

Priceless 100 guys vs. 1 gorilla memes will leave you wondering who would actually win.

Not only did the gorilla take the win in this scenario, but he purposely left one man standing, just so he could crawl back to his "clan" and remind them how ridiculous it was to think 100 men (no matter how jacked they are) could take on a full-grown gorilla.

Say goodbye to your limbs.

Hypothetically speaking, even if 100 men went up against a gorilla and actually managed to defeat it, at least a handful (probably more) would walk away limbless, badly injured, or dealing with serious internal damage. But @hooded_hoodlum’s take on the scenario is pretty hilarious because he doesn’t just suggest the gorilla’s going to win, he jokes that the gorilla’s taking more than just the W (like his chain).

Forget ya'll, I'm a gorilla now!

Say what you want, but a gorilla packs a mean punch and bite. According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, adult males can weigh anywhere between 300 and 500 pounds and stand up to six feet tall. So yeah, even against 100 men, there's a good chance the gorilla could come out on top. But after 99 have gone down, you better believe that last guy is doing whatever it takes to survive, maybe even converting to gorillaism (yeah, we just made that up).

"My face after a silverback gorilla punch me."