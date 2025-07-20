15-Year-Old Child Sent to Alligator Alcatraz, Sparking Questions About "What's Next?" "When you’re apart from your kids, you miss them. If you don’t see them, you feel their absence.” By Ivy Griffith Published July 20 2025, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When Alligator Alcatraz opened in the South Florida wilderness, it immediately sparked controversy and drew comparisons to concentration camps. Concerns over human rights and the potential for abuses were immediately the headline as advocates pressed for transparency and accountability.

However, the detention facility knocked fears up a notch after it was revealed in July 2025 that a 15-year-old child had been brought to Alligator Alcatraz, despite assurances from officials that they would not house children among the air-conditioned and humid tents. Here's what we know about the child who was detained, and why some advocates are worried that this is part of a larger pattern that may have been missed.

Source: NBC 6 South Florida / YouTube

Here's what we know about the 15-year-old who was held at Alligator Alcatraz.

According to the Miami Herald, a 15-year-old Mexican national named Alexis was in a vehicle pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol near Tampa, Fla., around July 1, 2025. Reports claim that Alexis misrepresented his age to officials, and he was mistakenly detained at Alligator Alcatraz.

Stephanie Hartman, a spokeswoman for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, shared a statement that said, “While at Alligator Alcatraz, an individual disclosed they had misrepresented their age upon arrest to ICE. Immediate action was taken to separate and remove the detainee in accordance with federal protocols" (via Miami Herald).

Alexis, whose last name isn't given, was kept in the chain-link pens and tents for three days, according to his father, Ignacio. Once his age was identified, officials say he was transferred out of the detention facility and sent to the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement to be held at a shelter for migrant children.

Ignacio says that his son came with him to the United States in 2023 after they fled violence in their hometown of Chiapas, Mexico. Ignacio himself came to the United States in 2018 on a work visa that he has since overstayed. Ignacio told the Herald, "When you’re apart from your kids, you miss them. If you don’t see them, you feel their absence,” adding that he was praying to be reunited with his son.

Advocates worry that this isn't an isolated incident, merely the first one that has been caught.

While it seems like Alexis's detention at Alligator Alcatraz was a mistake and is being resolved, the incident has sparked concern among advocates that this may be a more widespread problem than people realize. On TikTok, one commenter asked, "If it happened once, who's to say it isn't happening everywhere? How would we even know?"

The concern that children can be mistakenly swept up by the system and disappear into these detention facilities has long been a concern among those tracking human rights violations. And the lack of insight into what's happening behind closed gates has raised additional concerns. However, some officials are getting a peak behind the tents.

Florida Representative Maxwell Frost took a trip to Alligator Alcatraz, and was shaken by what he saw at the facility. Frost, who is of Puerto Rican, Lebanese, and Haitian descent, said that he saw men just like him in the facility. While speaking on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show," Maxwell shared, "Looking at the hundreds of men in there, I saw myself in those cages. I saw people who were my age, people who looked exactly like me" (excerpt via The Hill).

“And I thought when we were walking out of those doors of the — of the internment camp, I thought, I’m one of the only people that looks like me and that’s my age that’s going to actually walk out of this place without being deported or without being a staff member that’s not allowed to really talk about what’s going on in there," he added.