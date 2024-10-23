Home > Human Interest Horrifying Details Emerge About the 19-Year-Old Walmart Employee Found in One of Their Ovens "We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 23 2024, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Wiki Commons

Walmart has certainly seen its fair share of controversies, from its questionable labor practices to the self-checkout experiment that involved a "buy now, pay later" option. The mega-chain has also been on the receiving end of numerous lawsuits involving disability and gender discrimination, fair pay, and even illegally dumping hazardous waste materials.

Article continues below advertisement

No one could possibly forget the August 2019 mass shooting that occurred at a Walmart location in El Paso, Texas. It resulted in the death of 23 individuals. Obviously, Walmart wasn't at fault, but it still cast a shadow over the popular retail chain. Unfortunately, the corporation can add another upsetting story to its resume. In October 2024, a 19-year-old employee was found dead in one of the company's industrial-sized ovens.

Article continues below advertisement

Details about the 19-year-old found dead in a Walmart oven.

According to the Washington Post, investigators in Halifax, Nova Scotia are trying to get to the bottom of this tragic situation. The teenager's body was found by Walmart employees late Saturday evening on Oct. 19, 2024, around 9:30 p.m. The young woman, whose identity remains private, was in a large walk-in oven in the bakery section of the store.

The unnamed employee's exact cause of death has not been released, but Halifax Regional Police said the investigation is "complex and involves several partner agencies" and "may take a significant amount of time." The Walmart was shut down for three days while police investigated. In the meantime, a stop-work order was issued for the bakery.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Moss, a spokesperson for Walmart, issued a statement saying, "We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. We extend our sincerest condolences to those who were closest to them," per CTV News. She went on to say, "We’re also supporting our associates during this incredibly difficult time and have provided access to 24/7 virtual care and will provide on-site support, including grief counseling."