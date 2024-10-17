Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Two Teenagers Were Found Guilty of Murdering Annie Sims in December 2014 — What Happened? "Honestly, I feel like it's a bit unjust." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 17 2024, 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Season 5 of Netflix's wildly popular series I Am a Killer tells the story of Christian Sims and Ashley Morrison, a former couple serving significant prison time in the state of Texas. Sims and Morrison met when they were teenagers attending the same high school in Paris, Texas. At the time Sims was staying with his grandparents, which he "hated." He described his grandmother as "heavy-handed" and said she went out of her way to destroy the few friendships he had.

Morrison was the only person Sims had in his life that he could trust, saying that he finally "felt accepted." In October 2014 Morrison, who did not get along with her mother, was able to convince her family to let Sims move in with them. Two months later, his grandmother was found dead on the front porch of her home. What happened to Annie Sims? Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

What happened to Annie Sims?

No one had any idea what was really going on with Sims, in terms of his mental health. Morrison said he would get angry very easily. Much of this rage was directed toward her sisters, and in particular, the youngest, who was only 3 at the time. She also said he brought guns into the house, which made their living situation very scary. One day, he decided it was time to leave and asked Ashley if she wanted to go with him. She did.

They planned to just run away from home but Sims wasn't satisfied with that. He wanted to kill his grandparents and steal anything he could to facilitate the couple's new life together. In the docuseries, Morrison said she was not OK with this, but Sims threatened to murder her family if she didn't comply.

A little after midnight on Dec. 17, 2014, Morrison and Sims left her house. They hitched a ride to the area where Sims's grandparents lived and headed to his aunt's house nearby. After breaking in, Sims located a gun and told Morrison he would return in 15 minutes. Sims walked to his grandparents' house where he was able to get Annie to come outside. When she opened the front door, he shot her. She was still alive when she hit the ground, so Sims shot her again in the back of the head.

Where are Christian Sims and Ashley Morrison now?

The former couple is telling this story from different prisons in Texas. Sims is at the O.L. Luther Unit in Navasota while Morrison is incarcerated at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin. After Annie was killed, the pair stole her car and fled. Her body was discovered by Annie's mother, Mary Tucker. Annie's husband Mike Sims told police that her purse was missing. When he called to report his deceased wife's credit cards had been stolen, the credit card company said they had been used three times.

Sims and Morrison used Annie's credit card at a Walmart in McAlester, Okla. Due to the nature of the crime, authorities were able to obtain a warrant in order to track Sims and Morrison's cell phone use. This led them to a motel near a truck stop in Oklahoma. The couple was arrested without issue.