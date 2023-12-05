Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok What Do TikTok Users Mean by “3 Man”? The Answer Isn’t Exactly PG-13 All those “3 man” videos you see on TikTok refer to six-person meetups that, it turns out, might not be so innocent. Learn more about the viral lingo. By Dan Clarendon Dec. 5 2023, Updated 1:35 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kyndell.cooper, TikTok/@ayetaetae_

The Gist: The “3 man” hangouts mentioned on TikTok are outings involving three couples.

But the point of a 3 man, according to social media users, is a bit more explicit than just hanging out.

You TikTok users out there might have swiped past some “3 man” posts lately, like all the videos of trios of people doing happy dances to celebrate a successful "3 man." What is the meaning of all this?

If you don’t know, you’re not alone. After one person posted a video of a 3 man gone wrong — the cops were called, apparently! — another X user was duly confused. “Nobody in the comments is saying what [the f--k] a ‘3 man’ is,” that X user wrote. In another X post, someone else said, “Accepting that I’m old and out the loop: Was just on TikTok, what the hell is a ‘3 man’?”

A 3 man is like a double date, but with three couples instead of two.

In one of the aforementioned X threads, one commenter explained the whole “3 man” thing. “If I wanna kick it with a girl, but I have my two dawgs with me, she [is] bringing two of her friends,” that commenter wrote.

That definition aligns with one posted to Urban Dictionary in September 2022: “A hangout that involves three men and three women who are having fun.” And these explanations certainly illuminate TikTok videos like this one, in which three people celebrate “finally [getting] a fine 3 man.”

3-man outings might carry some… expectations.

If you’re invited to a 3 man, though, you should know that — surprise, surprise — it might be a booty call. In another X thread — after one user asked, “What does ‘3 man’ mean?” — a person replied that “it’s like a double date [with] three girls [and] three boys. However, that person added, “the point is to f--k, LOL.”