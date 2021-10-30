Meet Christina Funke Tegbe, the Beauty Brand Founder Vying for Financing on 'Shark Tank'

54 Thrones was inspired by Christiana’s aunt in Nigeria, who would send her mother shea butter for her mastectomy scar. After resigning from her corporate job, she began her journey through Africa, where she built the infrastructure for her business.

Today, the ingredients used in her products are sourced directly from Ghana, where her cooperatives are headquartered. She told Bustle, “Our shea butter is picked from a tree. The fruit is picked, the outside is eaten, and the nuts are then processed into oil. It's still this age-old way of manufacturing and hand-crafting.”

But, the pandemic brought the company to a pause due to the decreased demand for shea butter, which is exactly why Christina needed a deal from the sharks.