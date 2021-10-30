This 'Shark Tank' Guest Investor Has a Long History of Running Lucrative Businesses

ABC’s Shark Tank made its debut on network television more than a decade ago. Since then, the panel of millionaires has invested more than $1 billion into hungry entrepreneurs in need of funding.

In addition to Squatty Potty, Scrub Daddy, and Simply Fit Board, several other start-up businesses have skyrocketed to success since appearing on the show — all thanks to the long list of venture capitalists who made it happen.