6 Psychic Movies You Should Watch Classic films that touch on psychic phenomena have made their mark not just in Hollywood but in popular culture as a whole. By Reese Watson Published April 8 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET

Many people get excited about the idea of psychic gifts like being able to tell the future, speaking to the dead, or even reading minds. The concept that the mind can reach beyond the physical world is fascinating. It sparks curiosity, fear, and sometimes even hope. Over time, countless movies have explored these ideas, turning abstract abilities into compelling stories.

Article continues below advertisement

Classic films that touch on psychic phenomena have made their mark not just in Hollywood but in popular culture as a whole. They’ve been featured in magazines, discussed in podcasts, and dissected in countless articles. This has helped the genre become more mainstream, especially among viewers who enjoy the blend of the mystical with the mysterious.

Unexplained phenomena have also gained traction in documentary-style programming. Shows like The UnXplained dive into the stranger side of human experiences—paranormal events, psychic abilities, mysterious disappearances—and while they’re not fiction, they tap into the same part of our brains that wants answers.

Article continues below advertisement

Even themed movies like Madame Destiny Megaways, with its fortune teller aesthetic, have found fans because of their mystical undertones. These stories stir up a mix of wonder and intrigue about what lies beyond our five senses.

Whether you believe in psychic readings or not, watching movies that explore these ideas can be a great ride. These films don’t just entertain; they often raise deeper questions about destiny, fate, intuition, and the limits of the human mind. So if you're ready for a cinematic dive into the world of the unexplained, here are six psychic-fueled movies that are worth your time.

Article continues below advertisement

Psychic-Fueled Movies You Shouldn’t Miss

Some movies just leave a mark, especially the ones that tap into that eerie, otherworldly space between what we see and what we sense. Whether it's subtle psychic vibes or full-blown telekinesis, these movies know how to pull you in and hold on tight. Here are a few unforgettable ones that definitely belong on your list.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

If you’ve somehow made it this far without seeing The Sixth Sense, now’s the time. This one’s iconic for a reason. Bruce Willis plays a child psychologist trying to help a young boy who doesn’t just see ghosts, he actually talks to them. It’s haunting, emotional, and full of those moments that make you sit in silence once it ends. A must-watch for anyone even remotely into psychic themes.

Article continues below advertisement

Lucy (2014)

This one’s got a mix of fast-paced action, a touch of science fiction, and a serious dose of psychic potential. Scarlett Johansson plays Lucy, a woman who accidentally unlocks abilities most of us can’t even dream of, all thanks to a synthetic drug. Her brainpower skyrockets, and so does the chaos. If you like your psychic powers served with adrenaline, this one delivers.

The Dead Zone (1983)

This classic Stephen King adaptation doesn’t hold back. Christopher Walken takes the lead as a man who wakes up from a coma and finds out he can see into the future just by touching someone. It's unsettling in the best way, diving into the question of what you'd do if you knew what was coming and couldn't stop it. Creepy, smart, and unforgettable.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrie (1976)

The movie Carrie isn’t just a movie; it’s a full-on cultural moment. Based on another Stephen King hit, this film follows a quiet girl with serious telekinetic powers who’s pushed way too far. What starts as slow emotional tension builds into one of the most intense and haunting finales in horror history. A must if you love supernatural stories with an edge.

Dreamscape (1984)

This one’s a little underrated but totally worth it. Dreamscape explores the idea of psychics entering other people’s dreams not just to observe but to actually intervene. The main character, Alex, can help people work through trauma from inside their own minds, but when something darker takes root, things spiral fast. It’s suspenseful, trippy, and fascinating.

Article continues below advertisement

Audrey Rose (1977)

This one’s older and might take a little digging to find, but if you love stories about psychic connections and reincarnation, it’s worth the effort. Audrey Rose follows a grieving father who becomes convinced that a young girl is the reincarnation of his daughter. What unfolds is eerie, emotional, and just the right amount of disturbing. Plus, Anthony Hopkins brings a level of depth that makes it hard to look away.

Final Thoughts

These are just a handful of powerful films that dive into the world of psychic abilities, but they’re far from the only ones. If you find yourself intrigued, check out other classics like The Fury, Phenomenon, Scanners, and X-Men: First Class — each one exploring psychic potential from a different angle.