6'7” Content Creator Rakes in Six Figures After Hunching Down In Photos, Thanks Trolls for Making Her Rich

At 6'7", Allie Oops spent years hunching in photos, angling her body to appear smaller and apologizing for the space she occupied.

At 6'7", Allie Oops spent years hunching in photos, angling her body to appear smaller and apologizing for the space she occupied. Then one day, scrolling through hate comments on her early OnlyF--- content, she had an epiphany that would change everything: the cruelest trolls were also her most engaged audience.

"I realized the same comments meant to humiliate me were driving engagement," she says. Within months, she'd weaponized her height into what she calls the Tall Girl Persona™, a brand identity so viral that her top Instagram video has racked up 67 million views. Videos with millions of views became her baseline normal.

Viral Video Hits 67 Million Views

But here's what nobody knows: when OnlyF--- exploded, major agencies started hiring her to produce content for their top earners. That's when she discovered the real money wasn't behind the camera.

The woman who spent a decade making other people stars suddenly understood the assignment. She launched her own account, leaning into the exact feature that had haunted her since adolescence. And every attempt to make her feel too big became proof she was exactly the right size for virality. “I turned ‘how’s the weather up there?’ into a six-figure business strategy,” she says with a beam.

What makes this story so unique is who Allie is off-camera: sober, a former suicide hotline counselor with a degree in anthropology and human rights, the daughter of a pastor mom and gay dad. She rescues animals and reads multiple books weekly. She's also starring in an OFTV volleyball show and created an entire YouTube series doing everyday tasks in 8-inch heels.