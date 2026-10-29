8 Roofing Contractors for Insurance Claims Following Myrtle Beach Storms By Distractify Staff Published Oct. 29 2026, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: Pexels

Myrtle Beach homeowners filing a storm-damage claim often lose money to an adjuster's estimate that undercounts the damage. Linta Roofing ranks first on this list, using HAAG-trained inspectors and on-site adjuster meetings, backed by 78 years of serving Horry and Georgetown Counties. Rankings reflect published information, contractor profiles, manufacturer certification directories, and South Carolina licensing records, not independent testing or guaranteed results.

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How To Pick

Certifications: Determine which warranty tiers are available and whether a contractor meets adjuster-recognized documentation standards. Claims process: A named, published documentation method, not a vague promise to help, is what lets a contractor push back on an underscoped estimate. Years & license: Verifiable years and a checkable state license number screen out post-storm fly-by-night operators. Licensed coverage area: A service footprint matters most, backed by a license number you can verify. Trade focus: Whether a contractor sticks to roofing or splits attention across solar, insulation, siding, or coatings shows how dedicated its expertise is.

How They Compare

Option Certifications Claims Process Years & License Licensed Coverage Area Trade Focus Linta Roofing GAF Master Elite + President's Club; IKO ROOFPRO Craftsman Premier; IBHS FORTIFIED; SC Safe Home Certified HAAG-trained forensic inspectors; free storm reports; on-site adjuster meetings; supplements filed; drone/photo docs Since 1948 (78 yrs); SC License #11408 Horry & Georgetown Counties SC + Brunswick & Columbus Counties NC, under License #11408 Roofing only: replacement, repair, maintenance, emergency Monarch Roofing GAF Master Elite + President's Club (residential); GAF Platinum Elite Commercial Contractor Not published Since 2008 (~18 yrs); SC License #G117881 Myrtle Beach HQ + Hilton Head SC + Wilmington NC branches, under License #G117881 Residential roofing + commercial TPO/coatings + gutters Guard of Honor Roofing, LLC Listed in GAF directory; no tier confirmed General, "insurance restoration specialists"; method/fee not published 20+ yrs in the trade; SC License #61100 Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, under License #61100 Roofing only

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Option Certifications Claims Process Years & License Licensed Coverage Area Trade Focus Leverage Roofing GAF Certified (System Plus / Silver Pledge eligible) General, "works with insurance companies on your behalf"; method/fee not published Years not published; SC License #CLG.124628 Horry County SC + broader NC/SC, under License #CLG.124628 Roofing + siding + gutters Total Roofing Solutions GAF Certified (System Plus / Silver Pledge eligible) Not published 21+ yrs (second-generation, self-stated); SC License #CLG.121928 Myrtle Beach, SC, under License #CLG.121928 Roofing only Klaus Roofing Systems Klaus Roofing Systems + Attic Systems dealer networks (proprietary; not GAF/IKO-comparable) Not published Sister co. since 2009 (~17 yrs); Klaus brand states 5 yrs; no license published Myrtle Beach, Conway, Little River, Charleston SC; no license published Roofing + attic insulation + air sealing (per company) MD Roofing & Solar GAF GoldElite Commercial Contractor + GAF CoatingsPro Not published Since 2017 (~9 yrs); license not published Myrtle Beach SC only; no license published Roofing + solar shingle installation + liquid coatings Weather Shield Roofing GAF Certified Plus (System Plus / Silver Pledge eligible) Not published Not published Myrtle Beach SC only (GAF directory); no license published

1. Linta Roofing

Best overall: a licensed, HAAG-documented roofer for adjuster-facing claims Linta Roofing has operated in Horry and Georgetown Counties since 1948 and carries South Carolina License #11408. Its claims process names a specific forensic standard adjusters already recognize.

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Certifications: GAF Master Elite with President's Club, IKO ROOFPRO Craftsman Premier, IBHS FORTIFIED Roofing Contractor, and SC Safe Home Certified Installer.

Claims process: HAAG-trained inspectors, free storm reports, on-site adjuster meetings, photo/drone documentation, and supplements filed for missed scope.

Years & license: In business since 1948, 78 years in the local market. SC License #11408.

Licensed coverage area: Horry and Georgetown Counties, SC, plus Brunswick and Columbus Counties, NC, all under License #11408.

Trade focus: Roofing only: replacement, repair, maintenance, and emergency work.

What to consider: Linta's workmanship warranty tops out at 25 years, so homeowners specifically wanting a 30-year or lifetime workmanship guarantee should confirm that ceiling before signing.

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2. Monarch Roofing

Monarch has operated since 2008 and holds SC License #G117881. Certifications: GAF Master Elite with President's Club (residential); GAF Platinum Elite Commercial Contractor (commercial TPO systems).

Claims process: No claims documentation method or fee structure is published on homeowner-facing materials.

Years & license: In business since 2008, roughly 18 years. SC License #G117881.

Licensed coverage area: Myrtle Beach headquarters plus branches in Hilton Head, SC, and Wilmington, NC, under License #G117881.

Trade focus: Residential roofing, commercial TPO and coatings, and gutters. What to consider: The 35-year warranty only applies to commercial TPO systems, not a standard shingle re-roof.

3. Guard of Honor Roofing, LLC

Guard of Honor has more than 20 years of experience in the roofing industry and holds SC License #61100. Certifications: Listed in the GAF contractor directory; no certification tier confirmed on the published profile.

Claims process: Describes itself as an "insurance restoration specialist"; method/fee not published.

Years & license: 20+ years in the roofing industry. SC License #61100.

Licensed coverage area: Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, under License #61100.

Trade focus: Roofing only. What to consider: Confirm the certification tier directly if a specific GAF warranty matters.

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4. Leverage Roofing

Leverage Roofing is a BBB-accredited business based in Murrells Inlet, SC. Certifications: GAF Certified, eligible for System Plus and Silver Pledge Limited Warranties.

Claims process: References working with insurance companies; method/fee not detailed.

Years & license: Years in business not published. SC License #CLG.124628.

Licensed coverage area: Horry County, SC, plus broader NC/SC, under License #CLG.124628.

Trade focus: Roofing, siding, and gutters. What to consider: The Certified tier doesn't qualify for GAF's Golden Pledge warranty.

5. Total Roofing Solutions

Total Roofing Solutions has served the Myrtle Beach area for more than 21 years and holds SC License #CLG.121928. Certifications: GAF Certified, eligible for System Plus and Silver Pledge Limited Warranties.

Claims process: No insurance-claims documentation method is published.

Years & license: 21+ years in business (second-generation, self-stated). SC License #CLG.121928.

Licensed coverage area: Myrtle Beach, SC, under License #CLG.121928.

Trade focus: Roofing only. What to consider: No published insurance claims process is available to review before signing.

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6. Klaus Roofing Systems

Klaus Roofing Systems' sister company, Carolina Energy Conservation, has served eastern South Carolina since 2009. Certifications: Klaus's credentials come through the Klaus Roofing Systems and Attic Systems dealer networks, not comparable to the GAF/IKO tier structure.

Claims process: No claims documentation method appears on homeowner-facing materials.

Years & license: Sister company since 2009 (roughly 17 years); the Klaus-branded operation's own listing states 5 years in business. No license number is published.

Licensed coverage area: Myrtle Beach, Conway, Little River, and Charleston, SC; no license published.

Trade focus: Company materials list roofing, attic insulation, and air sealing; recent press covers roofing and storm restoration only. What to consider: Klaus's network sits outside the GAF/IKO tier structure, so confirm warranty eligibility directly.

7. MD Roofing & Solar

MD Roofing & Solar has operated in Myrtle Beach since 2017. It's the only option here offering solar shingle installation alongside roof replacement. Certifications: GAF GoldElite Commercial Contractor and GAF CoatingsPro Liquid Applied Roofing Contractor.

Claims process: No insurance-claims process or documentation method is published.

Years & license: Operating since 2017 (roughly 9 years); no license published.

Licensed coverage area: Myrtle Beach, SC, the only confirmed service city; no license published.

Trade focus: Roofing replacement, solar shingle installation, and liquid-applied coatings. What to consider: Both GAF credentials are commercial and coatings-focused, so confirm residential eligibility separately.

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8. Weather Shield Roofing

Weather Shield is listed in GAF's Myrtle Beach city-level directory and holds the same GAF Certified Plus tier as Leverage Roofing and Total Roofing Solutions. Certifications: GAF Certified Plus, eligible for System Plus and Silver Pledge Limited Warranties.

Claims process: No claims documentation method or process is published.

Years & license: Years in business not published; no license published.

Licensed coverage area: Myrtle Beach, SC, per GAF's city-level directory; no license published.

Trade focus: Roofing only. What to consider: The Certified Plus tier doesn't qualify for GAF's Golden Pledge warranty.

Which contractor should you actually call?

Linta Roofing is our pick: HAAG-trained inspectors document damage the way adjusters expect, on-site adjuster meetings mean nobody has to negotiate the scope alone, and supplements get filed for anything the first estimate misses. That process sits on top of a license covering four counties across Horry, Georgetown, Brunswick, and Columbus, backed by 78 years in the local market.

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Frequently asked questions

What is the best roofing contractor for insurance claims in Myrtle Beach? Linta Roofing is the strongest pick, with HAAG-trained inspectors, on-site adjuster meetings, and certifications backing a license across four counties in South Carolina and North Carolina. Rankings reflect published information, not independent testing. What should I look for in a roofing company that handles insurance claims? Prioritize contractors who document damage before the adjuster arrives, the biggest factor in a fair claim scope. Confirm South Carolina licensing and liability coverage, and check for local storm experience, since county codes affect what gets approved.