Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "That's Why I Say, Get It to Go" — Woman Shares $9 LongHorn Meal Hack In a viral post, a woman shares a $9 LongHorns meal hack to help folks save money and score more food from the restaurant. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 3 2023, Published 4:54 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kinsley_nix1

It’s time to call a spade a spade. As inflation continues to run rampant, folks are looking for a way to score food without having to break the bank. Over the years, folks have shared the $3 Chipotle burrito hack, the Popeyes chicken nuggets and mac ‘n’ cheese hack, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Although some food chains have put a stop to certain practices, others are slow to take action. Case in point: LongHorn Steakhouse. In a viral TikTok post, a woman shared her $9 LongHorn meal hack, and it's giving everything that it’s supposed to give. Here’s the full scoop.

Source: Getty images

Article continues below advertisement

A woman shares a $9 LongHorn Steakhouse meal hack to help folks score more food for less.

This woman is doing God’s work! In a July 13, 2023 TikTok video, creator Kinsley Nix (@kinsley_nix1) shared her $9 LongHorn meal hack that allows her to get plenty of food for a good price. “The best thing when ordering to-go,” the video caption reads.

As the video starts, Kinsley gives us the tea while she’s in her car. “I have a $9 LongHorn hack, order it to go,” Kinsley said. “This is the best thing ever.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kinsley continued while showing her food items: “ So I get a kid’s meal. It comes with bread, it comes with a drink, and I got the kid’s grilled chicken and I added the parmesan crust on it and a sweet potato.”

Article continues below advertisement

“All of this for $9,” Kinsley said. “Look at this. Look, there is plenty on that for an adult. The kid’s meal is plenty. And they don’t give you as much when you eat in, so that’s why I say, ‘Get it to go.’” “But a whole meal, bread, and a drink for $9,” Kinsley said before she ended the video.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users appreciated the $9 LongHorns meal hack and shared some of their own.

Let's be honest, most folks love food! In fact, one of the few things people love more than food is getting a great deal. So, when Kinsley decided to share her hack, people on TikTok appreciated it.

“Thank you! That’s my favorite meal and I never get a drink because the meal is already $20 😭 I’ll just add a salad for about $4 more,” one person shared. “My daughter and I always get the kid's meals! This is such a fabulous deal and plenty of food,” another person said.

Article continues below advertisement

“Olive Garden is awesome too. You can add the $6 take-home pasta to a kid's meal,” one user chimed in. “I got a kid's meal for $10.79. I got steak, baked potato, bread, and tea. It was enough for me for two days,” one person shared.