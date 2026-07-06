‘90 Day Fiancé' Fame Marissa Rubinetti Defends Her Relationship Against "Bossy" Accusations
Netizens largely think that Gomez has worked hard to adjust to life in the U.S. while Rubinetti sets the terms of the relationship.
90 Day Fiancé star Marissa Rubinetti has addressed criticism of her relationship with fiancé Edward Gomez, a hospitality worker from the Dominican Republic.
The show follows foreign partners of American citizens who enter the U.S. on a K-1 visa, valid for 90 days, during which the couple must marry, or the foreign partner is expected to leave the country.
Rubinetti Says Fans’ Perception of Her Is ‘Not True’
Online reaction to the couple has largely centered on the idea that Gomez has worked hard to adjust to life in the U.S. while Rubinetti sets the terms of the relationship.
Addressing that criticism in an interview with Swooon, Rubinetti said: “They think that I am completely bossy and controlling, and I don’t give Edward his way, and I just want to rule his life, which is not true… I want him to thrive in this country, I want him to become the best version of himself, and I want him to be successful. And me guiding him along the way isn’t necessarily trying to control his life, but it’s more like him developing into the best version of himself.”
Rubinetti said much of what fans have read as controlling behavior, including pushing Gomez toward exercise and healthier eating, was actually done at his own request, as part of goals he'd set for himself.
Rubinetti Calls Fan Comments 'Brutal'
Criticism of Rubinetti has only mounted with each appearance on 90 Day Fiancé. Fans online have criticizing her conduct and her appearance. One user wrote, “Marissa: You make men cry from the inside, and not in a good way. Very respectfully, you have become a blonde irritant.”
Another user wrote, “More and more, I cannot stand Marissa. She is so damn condescending and just downright hateful.I feel so bad for Edward. Then she shuts him down when he tries to talk. She's awful.”
A third user wrote, “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride is about to lose a good man over some bs aesthetic," with reference to a washed-out picture of Rubinetti.
Reacting to the backlash, Rubinetti said, “It’s really hard. The comments are brutal, the fans are brutal, but it’s actually helping me to step back and look from the outside and say, ‘You know what, I can be better.’ If I get on another season, it’s gonna be like my redemption season.”