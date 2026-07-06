‘90 Day Fiancé' Fame Marissa Rubinetti Defends Her Relationship Against "Bossy" Accusations Netizens largely think that Gomez has worked hard to adjust to life in the U.S. while Rubinetti sets the terms of the relationship. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated July 6 2026, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@marissaruby90

90 Day Fiancé star Marissa Rubinetti has addressed criticism of her relationship with fiancé Edward Gomez, a hospitality worker from the Dominican Republic.

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The show follows foreign partners of American citizens who enter the U.S. on a K-1 visa, valid for 90 days, during which the couple must marry, or the foreign partner is expected to leave the country.

Rubinetti Says Fans’ Perception of Her Is ‘Not True’

Online reaction to the couple has largely centered on the idea that Gomez has worked hard to adjust to life in the U.S. while Rubinetti sets the terms of the relationship.

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Marissa: “I feel like I’ve been cold last few days & it hasn’t been fair 2u,but it’s been very hard on me.”



Aka I’m sorry that I’ve been kicking u in the gut,but let me tell u why I’ve been kicking u in the gut & how u can change so I won’t have 2kick u in the gut. #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/fNl3zrR41h — jenji (@jenjihere) July 5, 2026

Addressing that criticism in an interview with Swooon, Rubinetti said: “They think that I am completely bossy and controlling, and I don’t give Edward his way, and I just want to rule his life, which is not true… I want him to thrive in this country, I want him to become the best version of himself, and I want him to be successful. And me guiding him along the way isn’t necessarily trying to control his life, but it’s more like him developing into the best version of himself.”

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Rubinetti said much of what fans have read as controlling behavior, including pushing Gomez toward exercise and healthier eating, was actually done at his own request, as part of goals he'd set for himself.

Rubinetti Calls Fan Comments 'Brutal'

Criticism of Rubinetti has only mounted with each appearance on 90 Day Fiancé. Fans online have criticizing her conduct and her appearance. One user wrote, “Marissa: You make men cry from the inside, and not in a good way. Very respectfully, you have become a blonde irritant.”

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Another user wrote, “More and more, I cannot stand Marissa. She is so damn condescending and just downright hateful.I feel so bad for Edward. Then she shuts him down when he tries to talk. She's awful.”

Dear God Marissa is insufferable. If you don't want him to act like a child stop treating him like one. You ain't that great of a catch. Who brings a foreigner and expects them to know everything on day one? The way she talks down to him is so rude and plain mean #90DayFiance — Tennis Girl 🎾 (@Nole_fan_girl) July 6, 2026

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A third user wrote, “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride is about to lose a good man over some bs aesthetic," with reference to a washed-out picture of Rubinetti.