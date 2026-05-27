Who Are Marissa Rubinetti’s Parents on ‘90 Day Fiancé’? Fans Have Questions “Marissa balances a high-powered New York career and raising her two sons in Pennsylvania.” By Alisan Duran Published May 27 2026, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@marissaruby90

Marissa Rubinetti quickly became one of the most talked-about new cast members after the Season 12 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé. Between her luxury lifestyle, successful career, and relationship with fiancé Edward Miguel Gomez, viewers immediately had questions about her background.

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Online discussions intensified even further after several scenes highlighted concerns from Marissa’s family about her relationship with Edward, a hotel concierge from the Dominican Republic. Since then, many fans have become especially curious about Marissa’s parents and wealthy upbringing.

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Marissa Rubinetti net worth and career have impressed viewers.

According to TLC via Swooon, Marissa balances “a high-powered New York career” while raising her two sons in Pennsylvania. The 45-year-old currently works as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City, the luxury bridal store featured on Say Yes to the Dress.

Before joining Kleinfeld in 2021, Marissa reportedly spent years working on the corporate side of David’s Bridal. She also runs her own consulting company called The Ruby Standard, which focuses on retail and business strategy.

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Because of her executive-level positions and business ventures, many viewers have speculated about Marissa’s net worth since her debut on 90 Day Fiancé. While her exact salary has not been publicly confirmed, several outlets reported that she likely earns a six-figure income.

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Marissa’s upscale lifestyle has also become a major topic online. Reddit users especially focused on comments she made about luxury vacations, expensive homes, and financial expectations during the Season 12 premiere. One Reddit user wrote that Marissa appears “used to ‘million dollar homes, beautiful hotels and, really nice vacations,’” while another commenter claimed her family may worry about whether Edward can financially match her lifestyle.

Fans also noticed that TLC repeatedly referenced Marissa’s “upper-crust, socialite family” throughout promotional material for the season. However, Marissa’s parents have largely stayed out of the spotlight and have not publicly shared many details about themselves. Still, viewers have already speculated that family expectations could become a major source of tension this season.

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Marissa Rubinetti already had ties to TLC before ‘90 Day Fiancé.’

Some longtime TLC viewers were also surprised to learn that Marissa actually appeared on television before joining 90 Day Fiancé. Because of her role at Kleinfeld Bridal, fans recently discovered that she previously made brief appearances on Say Yes to the Dress.

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The revelation sparked even more online discussion after viewers recognized Marissa in older clips connected to the bridal store. Several fans admitted they were shocked to realize she already had a behind-the-scenes connection to TLC years before appearing on 90 Day Fiancé.