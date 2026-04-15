Elise From '90 Day Fiancé' Lives a Very Fancy Life — Where Does the Money Come From? Her money comes from a perhaps unsurprising place. By Ivy Griffith Updated April 15 2026, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @elisebenson

Viewers first got a taste of Elise Benson when she appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise series 90 Day: Hunt for Love. Then she returned for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8 to tell the story about how she found love with Joshua. They weren't perfect, hitting some major snags along the way and even inspiring some interesting conspiracy theories about their relationship.

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But there's one question that people are curious about when it comes to Elise: What the heck does she do for a living? Given the lifestyle she leads, she clearly gets money from somewhere. Here's what we know about Elise's job and the source of her high-life income.

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What does Elise from '90 Day Fiancé' do for a living?

Speculation about the source of her money even made it to Reddit, where users discussed the fact that her father is a venture capitalist, which means she comes from money. Of course, Elise herself said on 90 Day Fiancé that she doesn't know what her dad does. We can help with that: Woody Benson works in operational tech and investing, according to his Launch Capital bio. Woody's bio notes that he was named Mass Telecom CEO of the Year and a Top 50 VC by AlwaysOn Media.

With her father's money and a socialite's bank account, Elise lives a fairly luxurious lifestyle, which she shows off on the series. Expensive purchases include Cartier and Van Cleef as well as alluding to a credit card with a $500K limit. But the money and wealthy lifestyle don't appear to come from her own career, just the life she was born into thanks to her father's hard work.

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All over her social media accounts, Elise shows off her travel, expensive purchases, and the way she flows in and out of elite society. And now we know it's thanks to Dad for the lifestyle!

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Are Elise and Joshua still together?

With this information in mind, there's another question to answer: are Elise and Joshua still together? They were a controversial couple on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but they earned their own rabid fan base. So, what do we know about their romantic status?

And the answer, unfortunately, is that we don't actually know. Joshua didn't add photos of them together to his Instagram until March 2026, and Elise has zero photos of Joshua on her Instagram. Whether they're a couple who likes to keep their relationship off social media is another question entirely.

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But since they appeared on an entire show about their relationship, we know they aren't shy about it, at least. Some people don't think the relationship is even real, suspecting that they're both clout-chasing and that TLC fronted a fake relationship just for the drama and the intrigue of it all.

Source: TLC