'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Are Convinced That Aviva Is Pregnant With Stig's Baby "Aviva's out here growing something while Stig is out here growing his DMs." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 27 2026, 11:36 a.m. ET

When Aviva and Stig meet in Belize on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, sparks fly, which is all well and good. But, when it's time to get intimate, they forgo using protection for reasons that are beyond fans. Now, because of some scenes of Aviva talking to the producers and even outside of that, 90 Day Fiancé fans think she is pregnant.

Is Aviva pregnant now, after filming ended, or was she pregnant at all during the filming of Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days? Although it's never a good idea to speculate on someone's pregnancy, especially when Aviva has not publicly shared if she is expecting a baby with Stig, she does note when they meet that she wants to "possibly be pregnant" by the end of her trip to Belize.

Is Aviva from '90 Day Fiancé' pregnant?

As of February 2026, Aviva has not shared publicly that she is pregnant. And, for the most part, her Instagram posts show off her body enough to prove to fans who think she's having a baby that she is not, in fact, with child. But there is a chance that Aviva got pregnant during filming, and did a solid job of hiding it after filming ended, and even now, in real time.

On a Reddit thread about Aviva possibly being pregnant, someone wrote that if she isn't pregnant, then "producers are trolling" viewers with a potential prosthetic stomach in the talking head interviews. When Aviva is shown talking with producers in some of her in-the-moment interviews, she does appear to have a maternity shirt on, covering a potential bump. But, again, she hasn't confirmed this.

Just because Aviva hasn't told her fans and followers that she is pregnant, though, it doesn't mean 90 Day Fiancé viewers have stopped falling down the pregnancy rabbit hole when it comes to her. On another Reddit post about Aviva and the possibility that she is pregnant, another fan commented to share that Aviva did (sort of) address the rumor on TikTok.

"She was on TikTok live the other night, and people were asking, and she said, 'Guys, I'm not going to answer any baby questions,' so she was not saying she was or wasn't pregnant," they commented on the thread. "Probably to keep interest in the show." Until Aviva admits she's pregnant, or totally knocks down the rumor, though, fans are going to keep speculating.

Stig and Aviva were both dating other people when they started talking.

Stig and Aviva's meeting in Belize on Before the 90 Days is their first time meeting in real life. A big part of their storyline includes her claims of not being on birth control and their inability to use protection when they are intimate. They might not have the most solid foundation for their relationship, even if they plan to get married.