'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Are Confused About What Happened to Colt on 'The Single Life' "Why is he in a wheelchair? Why can't he get it up? You'd swear he got crushed in a rock slide or something."

Before Colt Johnson joined 90 Day: The Single Life Season 5, he was in 90 Day: Hunt for Love. During that time, he sustained an injury that left him in a wheelchair for the most part, and when viewers saw him in the other 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, they were concerned about what happened to him and if it was serious.

Colt also filmed 90 Day: The Single Life with girlfriend Cortney Reardanz, who is, in a roundabout way, part of the reason for his injury in Hunt for Love. Did he end filming for The Single Life still in a wheelchair and still with a girlfriend at his side? That remains to be seen, but it hasn't stopped speculation and questions about what happened to Colt's leg.

What happened to Colt from '90 Day Fiancé'?

During 90 Day: Hunt for Love, which was filmed before or around the same time as 90 Day: The Single Life Season 5, Colt had a serious fall and injured his leg. Before that, Colt reportedly had a trampoline injury on the same leg, which could be why he needed a wheelchair, and why it might have been more serious the second time he injured it.

During 90 Day: Hunt for Love, Cortney shared with the other cast members that Colt slipped on the ramp in front of her door. She worried that it was her fault that Colt suffered a serious fracture, and in the end, she seemed to lean into that as Colt's apparent caregiver as the two lived in her parents' home.

During Season 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt has to use a wheelchair and crutches because of his broken leg, and Cortney takes it upon herself to take care of him. She even goes as far as to shave his face and nipples for him, though it's not totally clear why Colt can't handle that himself with a broken leg.

Some 90 Day Fiancé fans were definitely confused about what happened to Colt, though, given what appears to be his insistence on using a wheelchair for as long as possible. On a Reddit thread about Colt's injury and how serious it is or isn't, some fans pointed out that Colt has had injuries to the same leg before. Others, however, speculated that he's playing it up a bit because of the attention it gets him from Cortney.

Is Colt still using a wheelchair after 90 Day Fiancé'?