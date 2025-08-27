'90 Day Fiancé': Colt Johnson's Health Was Shaken by Yet Another Dangerous Injury The contestant's condition has never been the same since joining the popular TLC reality television series. By Diego Peralta Updated Aug. 27 2025, 2:09 p.m. ET Source: TLC

One of the most unpredictable reality television personalities 90 Day Fiancé has introduced has been Colt Johnson. His diet, lack of exercise, and unreliable attitudes turned him into someone prone to disease over the course of the show. It appears that his streak of bad luck has continued.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé were aware that Colt had suffered through a couple of accidents and illness periods that were cause for concern. A new development has arrived, and it showed that the reality personality is nowhere near a healthy condition. What happened to Colt Johnson? Here's what we know about the latest accident in this series of unfortunate events.

What happened to Colt Johnson?

According to 90 Day Fiancé News and Memes, Colt Johnson was involved in a dangerous car accident. The star from the acclaimed series posted a series of Instagram stories, allowing audiences to take a look at the injuries he sustained during the collision. The car accident appeared to add insult to injury. Colt had faced a wide variety of setbacks before being involved in the crash, including a breakup and a lack of financial stability.

By the time when the accident was made public on Instagram, Colt hadn't announced if the injuries were very severe, or if he would be able to walk out of the hospital relatively soon. The eleventh season of 90 Day Fiancé had already come to an end when the accident happened. Even if Colt spends some time away from the cameras, some members of the audience still want to know what drove the television personality to such a vulnerable health condition.

Colt Johnson had a leg injury before the car accident.

Long before the car accident became his biggest concern, Colt Johnson hurt his leg. At one point, the limb was considered for amputation due to how badly damaged it was. Fans have speculated that by using Ozempic to lose some weight, the reality star put himself in a vulnerable position. Healthline reported that using Ozempic could lead to bone density loss. Some think this is why Colt found himself in such a dangerous situation.

The nature of the aggravating leg injury wasn't publicly disclosed, but it made matters worse for Colt once he was involved in the car crash.