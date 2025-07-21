What Happened to Jasmine’s Baby ‘90 Day Fiancé'? Inside the Questions From Fans Jasmine initially joined the '90 Day Fiancé' franchise during the early days of her relationship with estranged husband Gino Palazzolo. By Danielle Jennings Updated July 21 2025, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: TLC

In the 90 Day Fiancé universe, there are a host of cast members who manage to remain a permanent fixture on the next via appearances on multiple shows throughout the franchise, and Jasmine Pineda is one of them. During her current appearance on the ninth season of Happily Ever After, fans have been taking to social media with tons of questions regarding the polarizing figure — including the consistent inquiries about her infant daughter.

Jasmine initially joined the 90 Day Fiancé franchise during the early days of her relationship with estranged husband Gino Palazzolo and instantly became one of the most talked about cast members in the franchise’s history.

Source: TLC

What happened to Jasmine’s baby on ‘90 Day Fiancé'?

Apparently, fans of the show don’t exactly understand that what they are seeing onscreen is not happening in real time. As the current season of Happily Ever After is still in its early stages of airing, fans have repeatedly questioned why Jasmine’s newborn daughter Matilda has not been seen so far this season.

The online discourse gained so much traction that Jasmine decided to take to social media to offer an explanation about filming dates. “Wait a minute … why are people asking me where Matilda is during the first two episodes of HEA?” she wrote via Instagram Stories.

Source: TLC

“Those HEA episodes were filmed right after the Last Resort and almost nine months before the Last Resort Tell All … Why are people not following up?” Jasmine continued. “At that point, Matilda was still in Matt’s body. I was not pregnant at all!"

Where do things stand with Jasmine and Gino?

In the same Instagram Stories thread, Jasmine also took the time to set the record straight regarding Gino’s claims at The Last Resort Tell All that he had not been seeing anyone at the time despite their open marriage. “Now, for the ones saying that [Gino] said at the Last Resort Tell All he had been alone all the time and not seeing anyone because of the NDA,” she wrote. “That’s false, he chose to lie … he didn’t have to say names but come honest about seeing other people.”

”It was just to, as per usual, to play the victim,” Jasmine continued. “I couldn’t even talk and explain anything at the Tell All because I would always be interrupted with insults for me and my unborn baby.”

Jasmine and Gino have had an incredibly contentious and volatile relationship throughout the duration of their time on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, but things reached a fever pitch during The Last Resort when Jasmine asked for an open marriage after unsuccessfully trying to get Gino to be intimate with her after a year of no physical contact.

Source: TLC