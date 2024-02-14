Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Love, Drama, and New Beginnings: Meet the '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever' After Season 8 Cast Introducing the Season 8 roster of fan-favorite couples from '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,' whom fans have supported throughout the years By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 14 2024, Published 1:03 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Attention all die-hard 90 Day Fiancé fanatics: Get ready for another round of love, drama, and utter chaos because TLC just dropped the electrifying news that a brand-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After is about to hit our TV screens! Can you feel the anticipation crackling in the air?!

Get ready to be whisked away on another wild ride because Season 8 is gearing up to shine the spotlight on some of the most ludicrous couples in the franchise, promising a deluge of jaw-dropping moments and heart-pounding drama that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Without further ado, check out the cast below!

Kobe and Emily from '90 Day Fiancé'

Accompanied by her two children and her parents, Emily, 31, embarks on a journey with Kobe, 36, to his homeland of Cameroon for the very first time. Eager to meet her husband's family for the very first time, Emily quickly discovers the challenge of demonstrating her ability to be a fitting Cameroonian wife.

Alexei and Loren from 'Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days'

After welcoming three children in three years, Loren and Alexei, both 35, are ready to take a break from expanding their family. However, when Loren shares her intentions for a significant lifestyle change, her hubby becomes super concerned about maintaining the equilibrium they've worked hard to achieve.

Mahmoud and Nicole from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

Following a four-year stint in Egypt, Nicole, 40, returns to Los Angeles with aspirations of building a life alongside Mahmoud, 31, in the United States. As Nicole embarks on a journey of self-discovery in L.A., the question arises: How will Mahmoud navigate the significant cultural disparities awaiting him? Will the pair manage to establish common ground, or will their differences prove insurmountable?

Thais and Patrick from '90 Day Fiancé'

When Thais, 26, fled from Brazil to be with Patrick, 33, she kept her intention to marry him a secret from her family, causing considerable tension. Now, as the couple returns to Brazil for the first time since the birth of their daughter, they aim to repair strained relationships, especially with Thais's father, who anticipates Patrick formally seeking his daughter's hand in marriage. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when Patrick's unruly brother John joins the trip, and Patrick's father presents unbelievable demands.

Jasmine and Gino from '90 Day Fiancé'

Jasmine, 36, and Gino, 54, experienced a tumultuous 90 days. Now, they both sense betrayal as specific arrangements remain unfulfilled, casting uncertainty over their future. The question lingers: Will Jasmine prolong her stay in the U.S. for the couple to rediscover happiness, or will Gino's missteps prompt her return to Panama?

Liz and and Ed from '90 Day: The Last Resort'

After a transformative therapy retreat in Florida, Liz, 31, and Ed, 58, have established their new home in Arkansas and are now planning their wedding. However, challenges remain as they navigate the task of ensuring that Liz's daughter adjusts well to their new environment, all while grappling with the increasing financial strain. Will the popular couple successfully reach the wedding altar, or will they face yet another hurdle that could potentially lead to a breaking point? Only time will tell!

Michael and Angela from '90 Day: The Last Resort'

