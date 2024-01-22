Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Jasmine Still Resents Gino for What Happened To her Private Photos on '90 Day Fiancé' The private photos Jasmine sent Gino early in their relationship on '90 Day Fiancé' were eventually sent to her place of employment. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 22 2024, Updated 7:42 a.m. ET Source: TLC

One thing you can always count on in a 90 Day Fiancé episode is Jasmine and Gino getting into it over what some might consider to be old news. That is, things they have seemingly moved past, but apparently still remain a big issue in the relationship. And in the Jan. 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, that's Jasmine's photos that she once sent Gino.

During an argument about Jasmine borrowing money from her ex for a cosmetic procedure, plenty of other things come up, from Gino's family's dislike of Jasmine, to Gino's ex using private photos of Jasmine to get her fired from her teaching job. And the latter is a topic that Jasmine still refuses to let go.

Gino sent Jasmine's pictures to his ex on '90 Day Fiancé.'

During one of Gino and Jasmine's earliest blowouts on 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine found out that Gino took private nude photos that she sent him and sent them to his ex. At the time, Jasmine was humiliated and couldn't understand why Gino did that. He claimed he did it to "show off" his new girlfriend to his ex.

But whatever the reason was behind Gino sending Jasmine's pictures to someone else, it all backfired horribly. According to Jasmine, Gino's ex sent those pictures to Jasmine's boss. And, because she was a teacher at the time, Jasmine was fired. Now, it's a topic that often comes up during Gino and Jasmine's fights, even if it seems like Jasmine as moved past it at times.

Jasmine doesn't work as a teacher anymore.

Sometimes, it seems like Jasmine and Gino are moving forward, past all of the drama that followed them when they were still figuring out if Jasmine would move to the U.S. and if Gino was ready to commit to her with a ring of the right size to meet her expectations. But whenever they have a fight, Jasmine is reminded of the fact that she lost her job, and career path, due to what Gino did with her pictures.