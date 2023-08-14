Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Are Jasmine and Gino Ready To Start a Family on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'? Gino thinks Jasmine might be pregnant on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,' but is having kids part of their plan once they get married? By Chrissy Bobic Aug. 14 2023, Published 12:39 p.m. ET Source: TLC

When Gino and Jasmine were first introduced in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, they had plenty of issues to work through. And in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, many of those issues are still there. But we can see hints of whatever made them fall in love with each other. But is now the time to bring a baby into the equation?

In a preview for the Aug. 20 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Gino asks Jasmine if she's pregnant and she doesn't say she's not. Before now, neither have talked much about starting a family together, however Gino does often say how important his family back home is to him. But it's hard to imagine that Gino and Jasmine are ready for something as serious as having a baby together.

Is Jasmine pregnant on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'?

In the promo, Gino asks Jasmine if she's pregnant and he even makes a roundabout comment on her weight. Which is a definite no-no regardless of where you're at with your partner, but for once Jasmine doesn't lash out at Gino. Instead, she giggles. Gino then opens up for the first time about having a family with Jasmine.

"When I think about my future with Jasmine, having a child is really important to me," Gino tells producers in the promo. But again, this feels like the first time viewers are being made aware of Gino's need for children with Jasmine. And it could be a production-driven way to create more drama, because it doesn't seem like Jasmine is pregnant.

"If at this moment today, I tell you, I don't wanna have a baby, would you still marry me? And be happy?" She asks Gino. There is certainly no indication on social media that Jasmine is or was pregnant during filming and that she and Jasmine have a child together.

Jasmine already has two kids.

Before Jasmine met Gino, she had two sons. She explained once on the show that her older son lives with her ex-husband and her younger son lives in the country with her mother. But Jasmine seems to make a concerted effort to keep her children out of the public eye since neither of her sons have been on the show and neither are on her Instagram.