Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Are Daniele and Yohan From '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 5 Still Together? Are Daniele and Yohan from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 5 still together? Here is a look into their current relationship status. By Je'Kayla Crawford Aug. 12 2023, Updated 1:01 p.m. ET Source: TLC

One of the main couples of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 is Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo. They were already married, so this season features their relationship post-marriage and their futures together.

Article continues below advertisement

That being said, they haven't had the easiest relationship. Fans have seen them argue and have intense disagreements several times. Is the couple still together? Here is what we know.

Are '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Daniele and Yohan still together?

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the couple's love story is seemingly over. Yohan and Daniele called it quits after the season wrapped. Viewers have seen several of their on-screen arguments, and now it seems like they finally had it with each other.

Not only has Daniele deleted all photos of her ex from her social media — and he has does the same — but she is also dating someone new already. She hasn't publicly revealed who she is dating. And, it's unclear whether or not she and Yohan are still legally married to each other, or if they are just separated.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple wanted to have children together before they split up.

Source: TLC

Getting married wasn't the only milestone that Yohan and Daniele wanted to accomplish in their relationship. They were both adamant about having kids with one another. But, there were a few factors that could have got in their way.

Article continues below advertisement

For starters, they were trying to have kids, but Daniele wasn't getting pregnant naturally. And they had a considerable age gap between each other of ten years. Yohan is the same age distance away from both Daniele, and her 22-year-old child — which could have made for an awkward dynamic.

Daniele's age was definitely an obstacle. "Was I ready for a kid at 21 when I was in community college? No, and I have a fabulous child. So, I feel like, right now, I have the energy to have a kid. I have the energy to have two kids. I don't know that I'll have that energy two years from now," she said during an episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 5 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' wasn't their first time on TV.

'90 Day Fiancé' fans know that Season 5 of this iteration of the show isn't the first time Daniele and Yohan made a reality TV appearance. They originally starred in Season 4 of the series together. At that time, the couple was experiencing trouble as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Mainly, their Season 4 journey revolved around Daniele's ex-boyfriend Taylen Alexander. He wanted to rekindle a friendship with Daniele after they parted ways, and Yohan was not having that. Needless to say, the couple went through many trials and tribulations.