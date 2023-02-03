Daniele's Friends Aren't Sure About Yohan's Intentions on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

Most of the couples in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way are new to the franchise, but two cast members that some fans recognized already are Yohan and Daniele. They first appeared in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. But in the season premiere of The Other Way, Daniele's friends express concern that Yohan may be what's referred to as a "sanky panky."

According to an expat blog, a sanky panky is a man typically from the Dominican Republic who starts a romantic relationship with a tourist, or a foreign woman, to use her for money. A sanky panky might also be after a marriage visa so he can leave his country for good. And right now, even though Daniele loves Yohan and plans to spend the rest of her life with him, her friends aren't sure he has the same intentions.

Is Yohan from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' a sanky panky?

When Yohan and Daniele got married on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, they seemed to be truly in love and ready to spend their life together. But in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Yohan expresses a ton of disdain when Daniele breaks the news to him that instead of leaving the Dominican Republic for the United States, as was their original plan, she wants to stay in his home country indefinitely.

Yohan even tells producers that it's most people's dream in his country to be able to move to the U.S. for more opportunities. He has even been learning English to better acclimate to life in a new country. But just because it's his goal to move to the U.S. and start a new and what he perceives as a better life there, it doesn't necessarily mean he's using Daniele. But they certainly have a lot to work through before they can move forward.

Yohan and Daniele got married before '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.'

If Daniele were a much older woman or if she was moving to the Dominican Republic in The Other Way before even meeting Yohan in real life, we would have some major red flags. But the two of them are already married and their wedding, which is shown in flashbacks in the Season 4 premiere, shows how in love the couple is. At least, for now.

Did Yohan and Daniele move to the United States?

When Daniele arrives in the Dominican Republic in the Season 4 premiere of The Other Way, she drops the bomb on Yohan that she doesn't want to move back to the U.S. after a year, even though that was their original plan. Instead, she wants to stay in Yohan's country and build a life there. And it does seem like they still have a home in the Dominican Republic.

In a January 2023 post on Instagram, Daniele shared her daily routine and wrote that she understands now what "island time" means. But she also shared on Instagram that in 2023, she's hosting a handful of personal spiritual retreats across the U.S., with one being in New York City, where she's from.