'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Are Already Excited for Season 8 of 'Happily Ever After?'
Regardless of how long a season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is, fans always have questions about what comes next. And now, ahead of the Season 7 tell-all, they want to know when Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres.
This season lasted 17 episodes before the first part of the tell-all reunion. It's hard not to wonder about the future of the series and who may or may not be back for more drama.
Season 7 was full of complicated relationships, uncertainty among married and engaged couples, and family drama. But, like most seasons of shows in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Season 7 of Happily Ever After? ended with a lot still up in the air. So there almost has to be another season for couples like Libby and Andrei and Liz and Ed to work things out, right?
When is Season 8 of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
Although there doesn't seem to be a hard and fast rule about when seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premiere, the most recent couple of seasons began in the month of August. If we're going by that schedule, then Season 8 should premiere on TLC in August 2023. Of course that's not the best news for fans since it's kind of far off.
But, given the fact that there's still so much to tell of most of the Season 7 couples' stories, it's hard to imagine that TLC would cancel the series before its eighth season. As of now, TLC hasn't announced an actual premiere date.
But while we wait for Season 8 of Happily Ever After?, we have to get through the remainder of Season 7.
The Season 7 reunion for '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' has multiple parts.
Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all reunion airs on Jan. 1. After that, the second part drops on TLC on Jan. 8. There are two other parts for the monster-sized tell-all that air the following two weeks. You can also watch all of parts of the tell-all reunion on the Discovery Plus app the same day each part airs on TLC.
The tell-all promises to take a closer look at Kimberly and Usman's relationship woes involving his need for a second wife, Michael and Angela's continued infidelity issues, and Libby and Andrei's family drama. Need we say more?
Like we said, there's still so much left to see of the Season 7 couples. TLC hasn't yet revealed which couples would be back for Season 8, but Angela and Michael are basically 90 Day Fiancé mainstays, and Ed and Liz's drama is far from over.
Fans are also fully invested in Bilal and Shaeeda's relationship and where they might go from here.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.