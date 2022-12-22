'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Are Already Excited for Season 8 of 'Happily Ever After?'

Regardless of how long a season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is, fans always have questions about what comes next. And now, ahead of the Season 7 tell-all, they want to know when Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres.

This season lasted 17 episodes before the first part of the tell-all reunion. It's hard not to wonder about the future of the series and who may or may not be back for more drama.