Meet the Cast of ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’ Season 7
It’s been a while since fans of 90 Day Fiancé checked in on the franchise’s installment 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. In case you haven't watched the show, Happily Ever After follows multiple couples in which one partner has received (or is coming close to earning) their K-1 visa. However, now that they’re together, they'll endure new tests regarding their marriages, families, and immigration statuses.
As fans of the TLC franchise know, 90 Day Fiancé loves crossing over couples from other shows once their relationship changes. In the upcoming season of Happily Ever After, one fan-favorite pair is experiencing a new chapter in their lives — but could it be what ends their relationship?
Find out which former 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple will be on Season 7 of Happily Ever After. Get to know the rest of the cast and find out when the season will premiere.
Jenny, 63 (Palm Springs, Calif.) and Sumit, 33 (India)
Jenny and Sumit might look familiar if you’ve followed the 90 Day universe. The couple, who met online, first appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Throughout their seasons, the couple navigated Jenny’s move to India for Sumit, as well as his parents’ disapproval.
In the Season 3 finale of The Other Way, Jenny and Sumit finally got married. However, their marital bliss reportedly won’t last long. According to Entertainment Weekly, their 30-year age difference will soon cause a problem in their relationship.
Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.) and Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.)
“Big Ed” is another familiar face to 90 Day fans, having been with the franchise since Season 4 of Before the 90 Days. But after his appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, Ed became lucky in love with Liz.
Now, Ed and Liz are back for Happily Ever After, where they'll share the highs and lows of their engagement. Not only does the pair face trust issues regarding Liz’s fidelity, but Ed’s family also doesn’t trust his much younger fiancée.
Elizabeth, 31 (Tampa, Fla), and Andrei, 35 (Moldova)
After making their debut in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, Elizabeth and Andrei have returned for Happily Ever After Season 7. The couple — who have been married for several years, welcomed a daughter, and have a son on the way — will undergo career changes, family drama, and Andrei’s possible deportation in the new season. Drama!
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
Kim and Usman, or “Sojaboy” (not to be confused with SouljaBoy), have also came back for Season 7. Although some fans thought they may have split up, they proved they were still in love when Kim traveled to Nigeria to propose to Sojaboy.
Unfortunately, neither of their families support their engagement due to their age difference and Kim’s inability to conceive more children. Fans will have to tune in and see if the couple makes it down the aisle.
Yara, 27 (Ukraine), and Jovi, 31 (New Orleans, LA.)
First appearing on 90 Day Fiancé Season 8, Yara and Jovi have disagreed over things such as household and lifestyle preferences. However, they two seem to be going strong since they welcomed their daughter, Mylah, in September 2020.
Although Yara loves her new role as a mother, Happily Ever After Season 7 will focus on her postpartum struggles and how they affect her and Jovi’s relationship. Yara’s storyline also includes her trying to help her loved ones following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Angela, 56 (Hazelhurst, Ga.) and Michael, 34 (Nigeria)
Angela and Michael’s relationship has seen multiple ups and downs, but it seemed like they were willing to make it work after their Nigerian wedding. However, in Season 7 of Happily Ever After, Michael’s visa issues force him to stay in Nigeria while Angela remains in the U.S. Soon, Angela starts to think that her husband might be scamming her and sets her eyes on a potential love interest in Canada. Meanwhile, Michael awaits the approval of his visa, which could help salvage their marriage.
When does ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’ premiere?
Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After premieres on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. The series airs its new episodes live on TLC, and shows them periodically throughout the night and on demand.
TLC’s streaming hub, Discovery Plus, will air the season premiere and new episodes. Additionally, 90 Day fans can tune in on live streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.