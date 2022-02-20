‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Star Kim Menzies Addressed That Ring on Her Finger

Kim Menzies says that she’s “ecstatically happy right now,” and she’s been showing off a ring on Instagram — so does that mean Kim and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar are engaged after the events of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days?

As fans have seen in the TLC show’s fifth season, Kim is a 50-year-old divorcee who connected with Usman, a Nigerian musician, on social media. As they chatted and got to know one another, Kim found herself “head over heels in love,” as TLC explains.