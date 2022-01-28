'90 Day Fiancé' Star Memphis's Alleged Ex Claims She Recently Had a Baby With Hazma

Because of their age difference and language barrier on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 5 cast members Memphis and Hamza aren't off to a great start on the show. But even so, viewers see that Memphis wants to keep working on their relationship as they gear up for marriage before she has to leave his home country of Tunisia.

Outside of the show, however, there may be a reason why Memphis wanted to speed up the process. An alleged ex of hers claimed on Twitter that Memphis was pregnant with Hamza's baby.