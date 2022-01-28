'90 Day Fiancé' Star Memphis's Alleged Ex Claims She Recently Had a Baby With Hazma

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Memphis's Alleged Ex Claims She Recently Had a Baby With HazmaBy Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 28 2022, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
Because of their age difference and language barrier on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 5 cast members Memphis and Hamza aren't off to a great start on the show. But even so, viewers see that Memphis wants to keep working on their relationship as they gear up for marriage before she has to leave his home country of Tunisia.
Outside of the show, however, there may be a reason why Memphis wanted to speed up the process. An alleged ex of hers claimed on Twitter that Memphis was pregnant with Hamza's baby.
Is Memphis pregnant now, or was she actually pregnant at one point? The man who claims to be her ex-boyfriend said on Twitter that he is 100 percent sure about the pregnancy and subsequent baby, but it would be a huge shock to 90 Day Fiancé fans.
Fans aren't even sure if Memphis and Hamza are married or still together. So to throw a baby into the mix makes this all kinds of messy.
Is Memphis from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' pregnant?
According to Memphis's alleged ex on a Twitter thread, she was pregnant and had the baby "a few months ago." But Memphis herself has not mentioned this on social media or elsewhere.
Because she hasn't confirmed that she had a baby with Hamza, we have to assume this is just a rumor at this point. But if you look at the amount of stress put on sex in their storyline, in a way, it would make sense if Memphis got pregnant during her trip to Tunisia.
On the show, almost as soon as Memphis arrives and meets Hamza in person, they talk about "sexy time," which is the way they communicate about sex. Yeah, we know how it sounds. They both have a lot to learn about each other's respective language and culture, as is often the case with 90 Day Fiancé couples.
But Hamza and Memphis have sex more than once during her trip and there's so much emphasis on it during their segments. There's a chance production is foreshadowing a pregnancy.
Are Memphis and Hamza married now?
If Memphis was pregnant, she has yet to reveal that to her social media followers. However, baby or not, there's a good chance that Memphis and Hamza are doing well now.
Memphis's mother commented on one of Hamza's recent Instagram posts with, "Hello handsome son-in-law." It could just be her way of addressing him if he and Memphis are still planning to get married but haven't actually said "I do" yet.
Or, Memphis and Hamza are married and they'll soon reveal that to their fans. For now, there are ongoing rumors about the 90 Day Fiancé couple that have not been confirmed by either of them. But some fans are definitely rooting for them.
While others wonder if marriage is just a quick fix to Memphis's concerns about Hamza cheating on her in a long-distance relationship, others see their potential.
One fan tweeted that they hope Hamza and Memphis work out. Another wrote on Twitter that they're rooting for Memphis and Hamza.
Of course there will always be critics. And the rumor about Memphis's pregnancy certainly doesn't help things. But right now, the way some fans see it, they have a future.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.