'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Will Return for Season 5 — Meet the New Cast

Ben found it hard to find his way after breaking free of being a pastor in a strict and conservative religious organization and left his unhappy marriage. At one point, he was homeless but eventually got back on his feet and found work as a model. He caught the eye of Mahogany after appearing in a fitness magazine. After Mahogany's first DM to Ben, the two of them became involved in an intense texting relationship.

Despite their 28-year age difference, Ben and Mahogany are bonded by having similar religious views. Even though the two have yet to meet in person or video chat, they are in love with one another and are making plans to meet. Ben's friends feel there are many red flags in their relationship, but Ben believes God has bought them together. Are the two meant to be? Is Mahogany the person she says she is, or is she just pulling the wool over Ben's eyes?