Usman and Lisa Have Both Moved on After Their '90 Day' Romance

It’s said that distance makes the heart grow fonder, and this is especially true for the couples featured on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé . Since the franchise first premiered in January of 2014, the series has introduced us to dozens of hopeless romantics who are willing to leave their home countries to find love. Although many of the couples we’ve met over the years are still going strong, not everyone’s relationship has stood the test of time.

In a trainwreck everyone saw coming, Larissa Lima and 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life star Colt Johnson’s marriage ended in a messy divorce, and Big Ed’s relationship with Rose went up in flames before he was able to pop the question.

Amid allegations of infidelity and his family’s concerns, the two were ultimately married in Usman’s home country. But it wasn’t long before they announced that there was trouble in paradise. So, are Usman and Lisa still married?

Early on, Usman’s mother questioned Usman’s motivations for marrying Lisa, and viewers were inclined to agree. During their relationship, Lisa frequently accused Usman of cheating after discovering his communication with women he called his “fans.”

Usman and his estranged ex-lover, Lisa “Babygirl” Hamme , met by way of a mutual friend despite Lisa’s initial apprehension about their 20-year age difference. The two communicated frequently online and ultimately developed a romantic relationship that led Lisa to Nigeria, where Usman asked for her hand in marriage.

Are Lisa and Usman from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ still together?

Soon after tying the knot in Nigeria, Usman and Lisa announced the end of their marriage. After months of going back and forth on social media, in December of 2020, Usman revealed that his divorce from Lisa was well underway. In an interview with In Touch, the reality star claims that he was manipulated into marrying Lisa, who now refuses to sign divorce papers.

"Lisa and I are no longer together, she was served [papers] last week and she [doesn't want to] accept it. My lawyer called her so that she can explain why or complain [about] the divorce, but she yelled at him and cut the call," he explained.

Later, Lisa confirmed their breakup and accused Usman of scamming her to boost his rap career. But it didn’t take long for her to find love again, as her marriage in Nigeria isn’t legal in the US. In April of 2021, Lisa announced that she was remarried to her childhood friend, Tracey. According to Lisa, her new husband proposed not once, but twice.