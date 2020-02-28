'90 Day Fiancé' Contestant SojaBoy Already Wrote a Song to His Partner, Lisa Hamme

"Usman thinks I'm being too overbearing, too jealous over his fans. But he's a celebrity, he's a rapper, and I've been cheated on before. I know that pain. I don't want to go through that with [him]," Lisa Hamme explains in a teaser of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Season 4 of the show offers new insight into Lisa's relationship with Nigeria-born Usman Umar, aka. SojaBoy, charting how the two tackle difficulties like clashing religious views, a 20-year age gap, or jealousy.