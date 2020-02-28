We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > 90 Day Fiancé
soulja-boy-nigeria-90-day-fiance-1582918237702.jpg
Source: Instagram

'90 Day Fiancé' Contestant SojaBoy Already Wrote a Song to His Partner, Lisa Hamme

By

"Usman thinks I'm being too overbearing, too jealous over his fans. But he's a celebrity, he's a rapper, and I've been cheated on before. I know that pain. I don't want to go through that with [him]," Lisa Hamme explains in a teaser of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. 

Season 4 of the show offers new insight into Lisa's relationship with Nigeria-born Usman Umar, aka. SojaBoy, charting how the two tackle difficulties like clashing religious views, a 20-year age gap, or jealousy. 

SojaBoy is a celebrated rapper in Nigeria — and one of the new faces on '90 Days Fiancé.'

As a 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days promo reveals, the 30-year-old rapper enjoys a great deal of popularity in his country of origin, and he is already accustomed to being followed around by an army of enthusiastic fans. 

"Baby Love, because you're so popular, I'm not going to have a hundred people surrounding us all day long," Lisa warns him in a clip.