geoffrey-90-day-1582908012904.jpg
Source: TLC

Geoffrey From '90 Day Fiancé' Has a Questionable Past and Fans Aren't Having It

By

The ink is barely dry on the marriage licenses following Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, but 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 is already here to give fans a new batch of romantic hopefuls. Among them is Geoffrey Paschel, who already has a lot going on both on and off the show, some of which the show has yet to dive deep into.

In the season premiere, Geoffrey revealed that he and one of his exes had lost their toddler a year or so before he was cast on the show. He also opened up about past relationship woes and his hope that what he found with Varya will help him move forward with his life. But now that details from Geoffrey's past which weren't described in the show have come to light, 90 Day Fiancé fans aren't exactly rooting for him.