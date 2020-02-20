We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
If Anny Is Pregnant on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' Expect More Drama

The official cast for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? hasn't been released yet, but according to Soap Dirt, Robert Springs and Anny of 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 are going to be among the cast members. Even better, alleged production leaks have outed Anny as pregnant, come the new season. That would mean Anny is pregnant right now when filming would presumably be underway for a spring premiere.

Neither Anny or Robert have said anything about a potential pregnancy themselves, but looking at the facts regarding their relationship and Robert's history of, ahem, fathering kids, it's totally possible. If Anny is pregnant, then they will definitely be at the mercy of more drama, a la Robert's son Bryson's grandma, as she came at the couple hard on 90 Day Fiancé. But the drama is pretty much what fans live for.