Memphis Has a Totally Different Lifestyle Than Hamza on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'

Memphis is a mom of two, and although Hamza hasn't met them yet when she meets him IRL on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, she expects him to eventually take on the role of step-dad.

That might be a bit out of his wheelhouse, though, since Hamza is 28 years old and still lives at home with his mom and sister. Memphis is 34, so their age difference is just six years, even if it feels like a lot more.